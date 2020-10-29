United Spinal Appoints Vincenzo Piscopo As New President and CEO

"I'm honored to lead United Spinal's important mission to improve the quality of life and independence of people with spinal cord injuries and disorders and to ensure the inclusion of wheelchair users in all facets of our society," Piscopo said. "When we do this, not only do people with disabilities win, but our communities, employers, and all of society wins."

"As we approach our 75th Anniversary next year, we are grateful to have Enzo continue United Spinal's legacy of providing our members programs and services that maximize their independence and enable them to remain active in their communities," Weisman said.

Piscopo, a wheelchair-user who was paralyzed from a herniated disk in 2010, previously worked at The Coca-Cola Company for 25 years in a variety of strategic roles both in the US and internationally.

In his most recent position as the Community and Stakeholder Relations Director at The Coca-Cola Company, Piscopo managed and cultivated company relationships with disability, veteran and Hispanic organizations and advocates for these communities.

"With the help of United Spinal's talented staff and dedicated chapter leaders, I remain committed to advancing opportunities for people with disabilities, strengthening their voice and empowering them to have a positive impact in their community," Piscopo added. "I'm looking forward to continue building on the amazing work James did to take this organization to the next level."

Piscopo has based much of his work on the belief that people with disabilities are assets for corporations because of their resilience, perseverance, and creative problem-solving skills. "For corporations to hire us is not only right, but also smart," he said.

Piscopo is also the founder and Executive Director of the Wheels of Happiness Foundation which helps people with motor disabilities in disadvantaged areas of the world, and a member of the board of directors of the organizations Respectability and Friends of the Disabled Adults and Children.

Born in Venezuela of Italian immigrants, Piscopo currently resides with his wife and four children in Atlanta, Georgia.

He has a bachelor's degree in economics, an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Masters in Creativity from Buffalo State College.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

