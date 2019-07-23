United Spinal Association & New York City Disability Advocates Secure Landmark Victory To Make Every Street Corner In Every Borough Wheelchair Accessible

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association and Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York (CIDNY) today received U.S. District Court approval to move forward with their historic settlement agreement with the City of New York to vastly improve sidewalk accessibility for wheelchair users and other members of the disability community.

The Honorable Judge George B. Daniels of the Southern District of New York, issued approval of the settlement agreement during a fairness hearing that will require: completion of pedestrian ramp installations and upgrades, on specified schedules, at the approximately 162,000 street corners in the City; City-wide surveys (using laser technology) of all ramps; ongoing maintenance; complaint remediation; third-party monitoring; creation of a new Pedestrian Ramp Unit at the Department of Transportation (directed by an Associate Commissioner); and sharing of detailed information.

"I find that the agreement is fair, adequate, and reasonable for the Plaintiff Class," Judge Daniels ruled. "It provides a comprehensive plan for installation, maintenance and oversight on a reasonable schedule. It is a major step toward full accessibility and mobility for all residents, and visitors to the City."

These widespread ramp installations and upgrades will be accomplished through coordinated construction programs, including in connection with roadway resurfacing operations, mutually agreed prioritization criteria, complaints made by members of the public, and maintenance on an on-going, indefinite and regular basis.

Robert B. Stulberg of Broach & Stulberg, LLP, the New York City law firm that represents the Plaintiff Class and Class Representative United Spinal (rstulberg@brostul.com www.brostul.com), remarked, "This Agreement provides a massive, monitored infrastructure program that will finally secure for disabled pedestrians equal access to the City's street corners. We are gratified that the City is committing the resources necessary to ensure the civil rights of disabled people who need compliant curb ramps to cross the street."

James Weisman, United Spinal's President and CEO, added: "We've been working on this matter for 25 years, and it's finally resolved in favor of people with mobility impairments. We look forward to working with the City to achieve 100 percent accessibility at every corner, on the agreed schedule."

In 1994, United Spinal (then known as Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association), sued the City for its failure to install curb ramps. A 2002 settlement, so ordered by the Honorable Thomas P. Griesa, required the City to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to install ramps City-wide, and established a Working Group to share data and resolve disputes. Subsequently, United Spinal, through the Working Group, raised concerns about completion of ramp installations, the need to upgrade ramps that were not ADA-compliant; and improvements needed to the ramp complaint response system

In 2014, CIDNY filed a lawsuit alleging that the City had failed to install and maintain ramps in Community Boards 1, 2 and 3 in Manhattan. Both the CIDNY and United Spinal lawsuits were heard by Judge Daniels. In the last two and a half-years, counsel for the City, United Spinal and CIDNY engaged in negotiations and mediation that resulted in the settlement agreement.

On March 13, 2019, counsel for United Spinal and the Plaintiff Class, and counsel for CIDNY submitted to the Court, with the City's consent, a motion seeking preliminary approval of the settlement agreement. That motion was approved by Judge Daniels on March 19, 2019 and a fairness hearing was set for July 23, 2019 for final approval.

The settlement agreement may be viewed at https://www.unitedspinal.org/pdf/Stamped_settlement_agreement.pdf.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

About Broach & Stulberg, LLP

Founded in 1985, Broach & Stulberg, LLP represents individuals with disabilities, disability rights organizations, executives, professionals and hourly employees, labor unions, and employee benefit funds. Among the firm's disability rights cases are federal court class actions requiring installation and upgrade of curb ramps in New York City, requiring elevator access to a Jersey City PATH train station, challenging removal of New York City's street alarm box system, and challenging the use of an inaccessible bus system in Brooklyn. The firm also provides representation in disability discrimination and retaliation cases, and in disability income policy disputes.

