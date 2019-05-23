United Spinal Association & Permobil Foundation Partner to Offer Life-Enhancing Wheelchair Technology Through 'Roll Forward' Grant

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association and the Permobil Foundation have partnered to offer United Spinal members the opportunity to apply for a Roll Forward grant of either a Smart Drive or Active-Height seat elevator on a new Permobil Wheelchair order.

"We're thankful for the support of Permobil Foundation to empower our members to attain greater independence. Their partnership has helped us expand our mission to improve the quality of life for all people with spinal cord injury and disease," said James Weisman, President and CEO of United Spinal.

Awards are limited and will be given based on financial need.

In order to qualify you must:

Be a United Spinal member, membership is free and it takes less than 3 minutes to apply online here.

Applications can be received from United Spinal and once approved by United Spinal will be submitted to the Permobil Foundation (application must be approved prior to ordering your new Permobil wheelchair. If approved, you will be notified, and the wheelchair quote will be revised to reflect the donation. The revised quote will be sent to the provider/dealer of the wheelchair. Donation credit cannot be issued if the chair is ordered prior to approval.

Questions can be directed to Permobil Foundation at info@permobilfoundation.org

Complete the Roll Forward Grant Application here: https://www.unitedspinal.org/pdf/United_Spinal_Product_Application.pdf

"The Permobil Foundation was created to enhance and build more impactful partnerships with our non-profit partners and to better fulfill a life of independence for end-users. Since our launch in March 2017, we have supported more than 350 individuals and 250 non-profit organizations. Having partnerships with organizations like United Spinal allows us take our mission a step further and reach more individuals giving them normalcy and the independent life they need and deserve," said Ashley Davis, Executive Director of Permobil Foundation.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

About Permobil Foundation

The Permobil Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life by empowering strength and independence through community support, employee engagement and grant funding. We work in partnership with non-profit organizations and agencies to provide support and services so individuals can live a life without limitations. As the philanthropic arm of Permobil, the Permobil Foundation believes that regardless of disability, everyone deserves a chance to reach their dreams without limitations. This is the heart of why Permobil Cares www.PermobilFoundation.org

