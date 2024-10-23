United Spinal Association Applauds DOT's $50 Million Fine Against American Airlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association applauds the U.S. Department of Transportation's $50 million fine against American Airlines. This penalty addresses the airline's longstanding mistreatment of passengers who use wheelchairs.

"It is very unfortunate that the DOT has to enforce a monumental fine against an iconic air carrier to ensure our basic rights are respected and protected," says United Spinal President & CEO Vincenzo Piscopo, who uses a wheelchair. "Money won't fix the indignity of being mistreated while traveling as a wheelchair user, but it sends a message to the industry that change must come. No excuses. We applaud DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg's commitment to our community."

On several occasions, Piscopo himself has run afoul of the negligence and mistreatment that is endemic to air travel for people with disabilities. As many as 1,000 wheelchairs, mobility devices, and scooters are lost, damaged, or destroyed on flights every month. Damage to equipment prevents wheelchair users from attending work, enjoying pastimes, and otherwise being able to live independent and fulfilling lives. Life-changing injuries—or death—can also result from the mishandling of passengers with disabilities.

Safe, dignified and timely assistance for all air travelers is non-negotiable.

United Spinal has a long history of advocating for dignified air travel for wheelchair users. It hopes that this action by the DOT points toward a future where clear violations of prohibited disability discrimination are appropriately punished. American Airlines must make sincere investments into competency-based training programs in partnership with appropriate personnel that have a lasting impact on its corporate practices and culture.

United Spinal strives to ensure that all wheelchair users can book the commercial flight of their choosing to their next adventure, business meeting, or visit with family and friends, trusting they will arrive safely with their bodies, equipment and dignity intact. Toward this goal, it collaborates with airlines, organizations representing airport workers, and advocacy coalitions. Visit United Spinal's Accessible Air Travel initiative for more information.

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 60,000 members across 49 chapters, close to 200 support groups and more than 100 rehabilitation facilities and hospital partners nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

