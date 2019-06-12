United Spinal Association Launches Disability Etiquette Public Service Campaign to Promote Inclusion of Wheelchair Users in Society

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association today announced the launch of a new public service campaign highlighting the organization's Disability Etiquette Booklet, which educates the public on effectively interacting with people with disabilities.

The Disability Etiquette Booklet and the related public service campaign were created to erase common misconceptions about wheelchair users and ease the awkwardness that many experience when interacting with someone with a disability for the first time.

"Raising public awareness is the first step in creating a more inclusive society and integrating wheelchair users and other individuals with disabilities into the workplace and the marketplace," said James Weisman, United Spinal's president and CEO.

The campaign includes animated television and radio public service announcements that highlight common social and environmental barriers wheelchair users encounter in their daily lives.

The radio spots also feature Jose Hernandez and Andrea Dalzell, two United Spinal members and disability advocates who highlight ways to interact more effectively with wheelchair users.

United Spinal's Disability Etiquette booklet can be downloaded free of charge at https://www.unitedspinal.org/pdf/DisabilityEtiquette.pdf.

The booklet covers basic interaction principles as well as detailed information that apply to people with various disabilities including mobility and sensory impairments, developmental and psychiatric disabilities, HIV/AIDS, learning disabilities, Tourette's syndrome and many others.

United Spinal can also customize a Disability Etiquette training session at a reasonable cost for companies, organizations, or institutions. Its staff can plan a program based on individual needs. For more information, contact info@unitedspinal.org.

To view and listen to United Spinal's Disability Etiquette PSAs visit http://newsdatanetwork.com/united-spinal-association-psa/.

About United Spinal Association

United Spinal is a national 501(c) (3) nonprofit membership organization celebrating its 70th Anniversary. Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. It played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, and made important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act. Membership is free and is open to all individuals with SCI/D. United Spinal was instrumental in getting New York City to create sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation that has been used as a model for many United States cities.

SOURCE United Spinal Association

