United Spinal Launches Membership Drive To celebrate 75 Years of Advancing Disability Rights and Inclusion

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association has launched a membership drive in celebration of its 75 years of service to the spinal cord injury and disorder community, offering its members a chance to win a variety of prizes donated by companies committed to "Building an Inclusive World" for people with disabilities.

"Over the past 75 years we have empowered wheelchair users and other individuals with mobility disabilities to discover greater quality of life and independence. We hope the campaign will help garner more interest in joining United Spinal and expand our reach so that we can provide critical programs and services to even more people in need," said Megan Chintalla, Manager of Corporate Relations at United Spinal.

United Spinal will hold prize drawings at numerous member events this year, including its 75th Anniversary Virtual Gala in November.

The Gala will bring together stakeholders from across the country, including United Spinal members, allies, elected officials, community activists, organizational leaders, and many special guests to celebrate the organization's impact in advancing disability rights.

Prizes include accessible products, mobile devices, gift cards and more donated by United Spinal's corporate partners such as Adaptdefy, Alaska Air, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Wheeleez. All prize donors can be found on the Member Prize Zone landing page.

"BraunAbility is proud to support United Spinal for its tireless pursuit of inclusion, accessibility and empowerment for people with mobility challenges. For 75 years, United Spinal has been a leading ally for the disability community, and BraunAbility is proud to honor and celebrate their significant impact on this important anniversary," said Chris Carlisle, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BraunAbility.

"Facebook is proud to support United Spinal Association's 75th Anniversary and to celebrate the Association's advocacy, commitment, and success. Congratulations on 75 years of empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders to live successful and fulfilling lives," said Monica Desai, Facebook's Head of Connectivity and Access Policy.

Individuals must be United Spinal members to be entered into the prize drawings. Membership is free and open to people with spinal cord injuries or disorders, family members, care providers and professionals, and interested individuals. Join here.

Participants do not need to be present at drawings to win but you will be invited to virtual United Spinal Member Events via your email address where the prizes will be awarded. Read the official prize rules here.

For more information on United Spinal's 75th Anniversary, visit https://unitedspinal.org/75th-anniversary/.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

SOURCE United Spinal Association

