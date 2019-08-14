United Spinal President James Weisman Honored For 40 Years Of Advocacy For Wheelchair Users At New York Yankees Disability Awareness Night

"For decades the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities has worked with James Weisman on issues related to improving the lives of people with disabilities," said Victor Calise, Commissioner at the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities. "When Jim is at the table, he is vocal and relentless in the pursuit of equality. He not only points out the issues that need to be fixed but comes with solutions and understanding that we all need to work together to improve people's lives. We are honored to recognize Jim Weisman at Yankee Stadium for his ongoing commitment to ensure that people with disabilities are included in everything that New York City has to offer."

Weisman, who earned his law degree from Seton Hall University Law School, is a recognized expert on disability rights and has led efforts on public transit and taxicab accessibility in New York City and other major cities.

Weisman was a key negotiator with Congress in drafting and achieving the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and authored transportation provisions in the law.

In July 1995, Weisman became a founding member of the American Association of People with Disabilities' Board of Directors and in 2003 was elected Board Chair. Weisman is routinely consulted by disabled people, advocates, attorneys, employers, and transit operators who wish to employ or provide services to people with disabilities.

Most recently, Weisman and United Spinal played a pivotal role in securing an historic settlement agreement with the City of New York to make every street corner in every borough wheelchair accessible.

The agreement calls for completion of pedestrian ramp installations and upgrades at the approximately 162,000 street corners in the City.

The New York Yankees and MOPD host Disability Awareness Night annually at Yankee Stadium to present awards to organizations and individuals who have made a difference in improving the lives of New Yorkers with disabilities.

The Yankees, MOPD, along with other private and public organizations, including United Spinal's Accessibility Services program, worked together to ensure disability accessibility in the new Yankee Stadium.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

About the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities

The Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD), in operation since 1972, works to ensure that New Yorkers with disabilities can lead happy, healthy and productive lives and works hand-in-hand with other City offices and over 50 agencies to ensure that the voice of the disabled community is represented and that City programs and policies address the needs of the nearly one million New Yorkers with disabilities and the 6.8 million people with disabilities visiting New York City every year. In addition, the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities works with organizations on specific issues affecting people with disabilities, and aims to bring about dialogue that leads to meaningful outcomes for those living with disabilities. MOPD's strives to make NYC the most accessible city in the world.

SOURCE United Spinal Association

