United Spinal to Host Arkansas Disability Advocate Cheri Arnold for "Roll on Capitol Hill" in D.C.

Arnold, 53, a Desert Storm veteran, member of United Spinal and wheelchair user, will be attending ROCH for her second year to advocate for quality healthcare as well as educate legislators on the importance of access for people with disabilities.

She will focus on issues impacting veterans living with paralysis and other disabilities such as post-traumatic stress disorder. Arnold will also bring attention to deteriorating healthcare services for veterans in Washington, DC.

A recent 158-page report released by the Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General outlined "critical deficiencies at the Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center." The report detailed how leaders in both VA regional and national oversight positions had "repeatedly been made aware of and failed to remediate" long-standing problems with core services.

"Advocating for other people living with spinal cord injuries and disorders makes me feel whole," said Arnold, a member of United Spinal Association's Arkansas chapter.

"Although life may be different with SCI/D, it is not over - you can thrive," added Arnold, who overcame depression after her injury by discovering a passion for hunting and shooting sports.

Arnold served as an Air Force Medical Technician and was initially injured when a lock mechanism on a gurney failed. After returning home in 1998, she experienced another injury when an automatic door at a grocery store malfunctioned leaving her as an incomplete quadriplegic.

Realizing she had to use a wheelchair to remain active in her community and confronting the realization that she could not resume a nursing career given her medical issues, Arnold was not deterred from finding a new path in life and new goals to fulfill.

"I feel that God put me in this position to change lives for the better and I don't want to mess that up," she added. "Since I have a background in nursing and caregiving, I found that I was a natural peer mentor."

Since her injury, Arnold has become active with numerous organizations including Arkansas Freedom Fund, which offers rehabilitative recreational outdoor activities for veterans. She has also served on the board of directors for the MidSouth Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Arnold now helps others in her community overcome the hurdles of living with SCI/D. Her biggest inspiration comes from her four children and husband Wayne, a veterinarian and her service/rescue dog Molly, who is an amputee.

"Experiencing SCI/D can be overwhelming. Not only are you bombarded with doctors and rehab decisions, you also must learn how to live with new challenges. That's why it's so beneficial to talk face to face with someone who can relate and understands what you're going through," explained Arnold.

"As an average citizen, the opportunity to represent people with disabilities and injured veterans on the Hill in order to advocate for new laws, is a powerful reminder that that our voices can make a positive difference," said Arnold. "United Spinal has allowed me to achieve this."

About United Spinal Association

United Spinal is a national 501(c) (3) nonprofit membership organization formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. It played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, and made important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act. Membership is free and is open to all individuals with SCI/D. United Spinal was instrumental in getting New York City to create sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation that has been used as a model for many United States cities.

James Weisman

Alexandra Bennewith, MPA

