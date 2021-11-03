United Spinal To Host Virtual Gala in Celebration of 75 Years of Service to People with Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association is pleased to announce that it will host a virtual gala and community event on Wednesday, November 10 at 6 pm EST, to celebrate 75 years of progress in building an inclusive world for people living with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D).

"As we celebrate United Spinal's 75th anniversary, let's use this historic moment to reflect, re-energize and refocus. We are better positioned and more committed than we ever have been to bring about a world where people with disabilities are truly equal and included. Together, we can be the spark that ignites the broader disability community and the vision that helps guide it," said Vincenzo Piscopo, United Spinal's president & CEO.

The virtual event will bring together honorees and special guests that will reflect on United Spinal's unique role to empower the disability community and its champions.

Special guests will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ali Stroker, Carina Ho, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, and former Congressman Steve Bartlett. Amna Nawaz, Chief Correspondent for PBS NewsHour, will be serving as emcee.

Tickets for the virtual event are free. Register here.

Donations are welcomed.

Captioning, ASL, and audio description will be provided. The event link containing the livestream video will be sent one day prior to the event. Registrants will receive login instructions as well as the event program.

Throughout its anniversary year, United Spinal has celebrated members, advocates and disability trailblazers who have supported the organization's vision of building an inclusive world.

The October issue of the United Spinal's membership magazine New Mobility features 75 years of highlights, including the four key elements that shaped the organization into the premier nonprofit for the SCI/D community. Read more here.

Since its founding in 1946, United Spinal has provided people with SCI/D, programs and services that maximize independence, enable successful community living, and offer new opportunities to become leaders, advocates, and innovators.

Among its achievements, United Spinal has improved VA benefits for disabled veterans, drafted portions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and advocated for greater access to New York City's taxis, buses and subway stations for wheelchair users and other individuals living with disabilities.

United Spinal thanks its 75th anniversary sponsors who are supporting its mission to empower people living with SCI/D.

For more information on United Spinal's 75th anniversary, visit https://unitedspinal.org/75th-anniversary/.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Directed by people with disabilities, United Spinal works to overcome the stigma of disability and remove physical barriers to inclusion for wheelchair users. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, the organization played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many US cities. With over 59,000 members across 49 chapters nationwide, United Spinal membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D.

