United Spinal's 7th Annual Chapter Leadership Meeting: Building Strong National Support For People With Spinal Cord Injuries And Disorders

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association will gather over 50 affiliated chapter leaders in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 3-5 for its 7th Annual Chapter Leadership Meeting to improve the quality of life and independence of its growing membership base of people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D).

"The Chapter Leadership Meeting is a special time for our talented leaders to share innovative ideas that will ensure people with SCI/D have access to the very best support and resources United Spinal can offer, as well as opportunities to become thriving members of their communities," said Rick Hayden, United Spinal's chapter liaison and Southern California chapter president.

United Spinal's Chapter Leadership Meeting assists the organization in identifying the critical needs within the SCI/D community so it can provide its chapters with tools to effectively serve over 55,000 members nationwide.

This year's meeting will also highlight how chapters can build membership, partnerships and community engagement.

During the Chapter Leadership Meeting, United Spinal will be presenting a "Creativity Award" to a chapter that has found creative ways to connect with its members and a "Connection to Community Award" that recognizes a significant program that engages the community.

United Spinal chapters are self-dependent regional organizations that serve individuals with SCI/D by promoting health and well-being, inclusion and independence, community integration, accessibility, and advocacy.

Many of the chapters are led by individuals who have overcome the challenges of living with SCI/D and are dedicated to helping their peers achieve the same.

On October 3, in coordination with the Chapter Leadership Meeting, United Spinal will meet with its Corporate Advisory Council, consisting of leading companies that have partnered with the organization to improve the quality of life of people with SCI/D. The discussion will focus on how access to technology can assist people with disabilities in leading active and independent lives. Special guests include Janette Barrios, Accessibility Marketing and Community Manager, Apple; Jessica Rafuse, Senior Program Manager for NGO Engagement, Office of the Chief Accessibility Officer, Microsoft; and Shani Jayant, Principal UX Designer, Inclusive Mobility, Volkswagen Group of America.

United Spinal hosted its inaugural Chapter Leadership Meeting in 2012 with 17 chapters operating nationwide. Since then, the organization has expanded to 54 chapters in 34 states that serve wheelchair users and others with SCI/D, disabled veterans, the aging, homebound, caregivers and individuals in rural areas.

Fore more information, visit www.unitedspinal.org/chapter-leadership-meeting/.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

