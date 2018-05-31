United Spinal's Seventh Annual Roll on Capitol Hill to Raise Awareness of Critical Issues Impacting the Spinal Cord Injury/Disease and Veteran Communities

Roll on Capitol Hill (ROCH) is United Spinal's annual signature policy event that supports key advocacy priorities for its membership and the broader disability community to ensure that legislators include wheelchair users and all people with disabilities in policy debates on Capitol Hill.

During ROCH, advocates visit with and educate Congressional leaders about the policy issues affecting the SCI/D community by sharing personal stories and some of the hurdles they face living with disabilities.

"The growth and impact of Roll on Capitol Hill over the years is a true testament to all the advocates that are determined to improve disability rights, not only in their communities, but on a national scale. This year will be our largest event yet," said James Weisman, United Spinal's president and CEO.

United Spinal Association builds on its strong advocacy work all year-round through participation in coalitions and partnerships across a broad spectrum of issues important to its 50 plus chapters and 200 support groups. This past year, United Spinal has touched over 1.8 million lives impacted by disability.

While attending United Spinal Association's 7th Annual Roll on Capitol Hill, advocates will talk to Congress about the following:

Protecting the rights of air travelers with disabilities by advocating for the passage of the Air Carrier Access Amendments Act , (S. 1318 and H.R. 5004).





, (S. 1318 and H.R. 5004). Maximizing access to quality affordable healthcare for people with disabilities, including fighting against ACA repeal-and-replace efforts; promoting correct rehabilitative therapy; opposing cuts to Medicaid; and ensuring wheelchair users have access to complex rehab technology.





Opposing the ADA Education and Reform Act (H.R. 620), which would require a person with a disability to give a business a notification letter and wait no less than 120 days before filing a lawsuit when encountering a physical barrier.





(H.R. 620), which would require a person with a disability to give a business a notification letter and wait no less than 120 days before filing a lawsuit when encountering a physical barrier. Supporting the rights of our disabled veterans by advocating for VA Choice Program, which permits veterans with physical disabilities to continue to have the opportunity to secure care close to home; and the Disabled Veterans Life Insurance Act of 2017 (HR 4146), which increases insurance amounts for service-disabled veterans.

During the Roll on Capitol Hill Welcome Reception on the evening of Sunday, June 24th, Los Angeles comedian and wheelchair user Santina Muha will perform for attendees and discuss her passion for advocacy.

On the evening of June 26th, United Spinal will host a Congressional Awards Reception to recognize members of Congress as well as grassroots advocates for their outstanding service to people with disabilities and veterans:

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) – 2018 James J. Peters Distinguished Veterans Legislator Award





(R-GA) – 2018 Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) – 2018 Outstanding Congressional Leadership Award





(D-Wis.) – Gretchelle Dilán – 2018 Outstanding Community Service Award

United Spinal will also honor two disability advocates that have shown advocacy leadership and dedication to, and success in, state and/or federal policy issue, or issues impacting the SCI/D or broader disability community.

This year Earle and Kathy Powdrell will receive the 2018 Finn Bullers Advocates of the Year Award for their advocacy efforts in Houston on behalf of the entire disability community.

For more information about the public policies that United Spinal will address at Roll on Capitol Hill, click here.

About United Spinal Association

United Spinal is a national 501(c) (3) nonprofit membership organization celebrating its 70th Anniversary. Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. It played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, and made important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act. Membership is free and is open to all individuals with SCI/D. United Spinal was instrumental in getting New York City to create sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation that has been used as a model for many United States cities.

