United States & EU-5 Ventilator Market Report 2020-2025: Rising Preference for Home-based Care, Aided by Remote Monitoring Technologies, to Drive New Growth Opportunities
Dec 03, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Increasing Adoption of Low-cost Devices with Simple Designs in Response to COVID-19 to Disrupt the US & EU-5 Ventilator Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revenue for the US & EU-5 ventilators market is expected to increase by 370.7% in 2020 driven by the ongoing Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) situation.
The home care segment is expected to see a comparatively strong growth potential post-pandemic. This study assesses the revenue growth impact on different ventilator market segments. It also analyzes future growth opportunities for industry participants in light of the following strategic imperatives - geopolitical chaos due to the pandemic situation and the increasing number of critical care patient admits requiring ventilator use; adoption of disruptive technologies for ventilator designs and assistive technologies; and increasing competition due to the widening demand-supply gap and relaxed regulations.
Further, this study provides an evaluation of 9 different growth opportunities from the perspectives of supply chain optimization, technology focus, vertical expansion, customer and branding, new product development and others.
Supply chain disruption, excess of low-cost and sub-standard ventilators, and shortage of trained healthcare staff are seen as key market restraints.
Three examples of key growth opportunities evaluated are:
- Remote ventilator surveillance for better care management
- Strategic geographic expansion for improving market access
- Targeted brand positioning for improved market penetration
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Ventilators Industry
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators
- Scope of Analysis
- Ventilator Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors, Ventilators
- Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators
- Distribution Channels for Ventilators
- Growth Drivers for Ventilators
- Growth Restraints for Ventilators
- Forecast Assumptions, Ventilators
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators
- Revenue Forecast by Site of Care, Ventilators
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators
- Revenue Distribution by Region, Ventilators
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Ventilators
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Site of Care, Ventilators
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Site of Care, Ventilators
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Ventilators
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Ventilators
- Innovation Trend Analysis, Ventilator Market
- Regulatory & Reimbursement Environment
- Competitive Environment, Ventilators
- Revenue Share, Ventilators
- Revenue Share Analysis, Ventilators
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)
- Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)
- Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)
- Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)
- Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC)
- Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care
- Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care
- Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care
- Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care
- Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Transport/ Emergency Care
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care
- Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Home Care
- Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Home Care
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Home Care
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Home Care
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Home Care
- Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Home Care
Growth Opportunity Universe, Ventilator Equipment Market
- Growth Opportunity Universe Background
- Growth Opportunities Aligned to Timeframe & Growth Potential
- Growth Opportunity 1-Strategic Manufacturing Expansion for Fulfilling COVID-19 Demand
- Growth Opportunity 2-Remote Ventilator Surveillance for Better Care Management
- Growth Opportunity 3-Supply Chain & Distribution Optimization
- Growth Opportunity 4-Training for Addressing Clinical Variations
- Growth Opportunity 5-Strategic Geographic Expansion for Improving Market Access
- Growth Opportunity 6-Smart Ventilation for Better Care Management
- Growth Opportunity 7-Advanced Solutions for Ventilator Associated Events
- Growth Opportunity 8-Targeted Brand Positioning for Improved Market Penetration
- Growth Opportunity 9-Home Care Segment to Present Strong Growth Potential
Appendix
