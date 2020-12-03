United States & EU-5 Ventilator Market Report 2020-2025: Rising Preference for Home-based Care, Aided by Remote Monitoring Technologies, to Drive New Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Increasing Adoption of Low-cost Devices with Simple Designs in Response to COVID-19 to Disrupt the US & EU-5 Ventilator Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue for the US & EU-5 ventilators market is expected to increase by 370.7% in 2020 driven by the ongoing Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) situation.



The home care segment is expected to see a comparatively strong growth potential post-pandemic. This study assesses the revenue growth impact on different ventilator market segments. It also analyzes future growth opportunities for industry participants in light of the following strategic imperatives - geopolitical chaos due to the pandemic situation and the increasing number of critical care patient admits requiring ventilator use; adoption of disruptive technologies for ventilator designs and assistive technologies; and increasing competition due to the widening demand-supply gap and relaxed regulations.



Further, this study provides an evaluation of 9 different growth opportunities from the perspectives of supply chain optimization, technology focus, vertical expansion, customer and branding, new product development and others.

Supply chain disruption, excess of low-cost and sub-standard ventilators, and shortage of trained healthcare staff are seen as key market restraints.



Three examples of key growth opportunities evaluated are:

Remote ventilator surveillance for better care management

Strategic geographic expansion for improving market access

Targeted brand positioning for improved market penetration

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Ventilators Industry

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators

Scope of Analysis

Ventilator Market Segmentation

Key Competitors, Ventilators

Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators

Distribution Channels for Ventilators

Growth Drivers for Ventilators

Growth Restraints for Ventilators

Forecast Assumptions, Ventilators

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators

Revenue Forecast by Site of Care, Ventilators

Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators

Revenue Distribution by Region, Ventilators

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Ventilators

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Site of Care, Ventilators

Unit Shipment Forecast by Site of Care, Ventilators

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Ventilators

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Ventilators

Innovation Trend Analysis, Ventilator Market

Regulatory & Reimbursement Environment

Competitive Environment, Ventilators

Revenue Share, Ventilators

Revenue Share Analysis, Ventilators

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)

Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)

Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)

Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Acute Care (Adult)

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)

Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)

Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)

Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Acute Care (Neonatal)

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC)

Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care

Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care

Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Long-Term Acute Care

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care

Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care

Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care

Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Sub-Acute Care

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care

Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Transport/ Emergency Care

Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care

Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Transport/Emergency Care

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ventilators in Home Care

Key Growth Metrics for Ventilators in Home Care

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Ventilators in Home Care

Revenue Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Home Care

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Ventilators in Home Care

Forecast Analysis, Ventilators in Home Care

Growth Opportunity Universe, Ventilator Equipment Market

Growth Opportunity Universe Background

Growth Opportunities Aligned to Timeframe & Growth Potential

Growth Opportunity 1-Strategic Manufacturing Expansion for Fulfilling COVID-19 Demand

Growth Opportunity 2-Remote Ventilator Surveillance for Better Care Management

Growth Opportunity 3-Supply Chain & Distribution Optimization

Growth Opportunity 4-Training for Addressing Clinical Variations

Growth Opportunity 5-Strategic Geographic Expansion for Improving Market Access

Growth Opportunity 6-Smart Ventilation for Better Care Management

Growth Opportunity 7-Advanced Solutions for Ventilator Associated Events

Growth Opportunity 8-Targeted Brand Positioning for Improved Market Penetration

Growth Opportunity 9-Home Care Segment to Present Strong Growth Potential

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56o0h0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

