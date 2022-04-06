United States & European Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report 2022

Apr 06, 2022, 07:45 ET
The US and European synthetic bone graft substitutes market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.53% during 2021-2027
Growth in this market will largely be driven by the widespread availability and adoption of 2nd generation synthetic bone graft substitutes that can demonstrate comparable (if not superior) clinical efficacy compared to autograft bone.
The report is designed to provide a detailed analysis of current (and future) synthetic bone graft substitute products and provides a detailed analysis on procedure volumes, market size, average selling prices, and market shares as well as drivers, restraints, challenges, and developments that are likely to impact the market. The base year for this report is 2021, with a forecast period of 2022-2027.
The benefits this specific report provides are summarised below:
- A complete/detailed analysis on synthetic bone graft substitutes and the penetration rate for this segment in relation to the overall bone graft market/procedure numbers.
- Takes into account the impact/ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Detailed analysis of 75+ companies/130+ synthetic bone graft substitute products active in this market
In summary, this report not only highlights the numbers but also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of the following:
- Key drivers, restraints, challenges
- Overall bone graft procedure numbers (by application area - spinal fusion, large joint arthroplasty, trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial)
- Procedure numbers/penetration rate for synthetic bone graft substitutes
- Market size (USD/Euros)
- Average selling prices (USD/Euros)
- Market shares/competitive landscape
- Product/market developments
- Strategies for success
- Company/product profiles
Key Topics Covered:
Declarations and disclosures
- Analyst/Author profile
- Research Methodology and Market Definitions
- Research methodology
- Geographical regions covered
- Forecast period
- Product focus
- Procedures covered
Executive summary
Market highlights
Drivers and restraints
- US and European bone graft procedure numbers
- US and European bone graft utilization by procedure, 2021
- US and European synthetic bone graft substitute procedure numbers
- US and European market size for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD)
Competitive landscape
- Product/company developments
- Strategies for success
Overview of bone graft substitutes
- Bone grafting
- Ideal properties of a bone graft
- Bone graft substitutes classification
- Advantages and limitations of different bone graft substitute types
US market for synthetic bone graft substitutes
- Key metrics
- US bone graft procedures
- US bone graft utilization by procedure, 2021
- US synthetic bone graft substitute procedure numbers
- Average selling price/cc for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD)
- US market size for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD)
- US market share for synthetic bone graft substitutes
- Market highlights
European market for synthetic bone graft substitutes
- Key metrics
- European bone graft procedure numbers by country/region
- European bone graft utilization by procedure, 2021
- European synthetic bone graft substitute procedure numbers by country/region
- Average selling price/cc for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD/Euros) by country/region
- European market size for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD/Euros) by country/region
- European market share for synthetic bone graft substitutes
- Market highlights
Company/product profiles
- 75+ companies
- 130+ products
Companies Mentioned
- Aditus Medical GmbH
- AgNovos Healthcare, LLC
- Allgens Biotek, Inc.T
- Amend Surgical, Inc.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- ARCA-MEDICA GmbH
- AREX GreenBone Ortho s.r.l
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Artoss GmbH
- ATEC Spine, Inc. Kyeron B.V.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.
- Bettlach
- Biocomposites Ltd.
- Biogennix, LLC
- BIOLOT MEDIKAL A.S.
- Biomatlante
- Biomedical, LLC
- Bioventus, Inc.
- BMT Group
- BonAlive Biomaterials Oy
- Bone Solutions, Inc.
- BONEGRAFT BIOLOGICAL MATERIALS INDUSTRY. VE TIC. Inc.
- BSS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
- Ceramisys Ltd. NORAKER
- Ceraver NovaBone Products, LLC
- ChoiceSpine, LLC
- Collagen Matrix, Inc.
- CoreBone Ltd.
- Curasan AG
- DePuy Synthes, Inc.
- EINCO BIOMATERIAL EUROPA SL.
- Exactech, Inc.
- Fin-Ceramica Faenza S.p.A
- GENOSS Co., Ltd.
- Globus Medical, Inc.
- Graftys SA
- Group FH ORTHOT
- Inion Oy
- Isto Technologies II, LLC.
- Kuros Biosciences AG
- LASAK s.r.o.
- Leader Biomedical Europe B.V.
- Linacol Medikal Synergy
- Mathys AG
- Medbone Biomaterials TEKNIMED
- MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Molecular Matrix, Inc.
- NuVasive, Inc.
- OLYMPUS TERUMO BIOMATERIALS CORP.
- Orthofix Medical, Inc.
- OssDesign AB
- Osteomed LLC
- OsteoNovus, Inc.
- Paragon 28, Inc.
- Prosidyan, Inc.
- SBM France
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
- Signus Medizintechnik GmbH
- Smith & Nephew, Inc.
- SpineArt SA
- Spinecraft, LLC
- Spineway
- Stryker Corporation
- Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc.
- SURGENTEC, LLC
- SYMATESE
- TCM Associates Limited
- Thommen Medical AG
- Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG
- Vivex Biologics Group, Inc
- Vivorte, Inc.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
