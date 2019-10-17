United States $10.7 Billion Wood Container and Pallet Markets to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Wood Container and Pallet Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the wood container and pallet market in the U.S. amounted to $10.7B in 2018, rising by 8.9% against the previous year.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +10.2% from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 20% y-o-y. Wood container and pallet consumption peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the near future.



Production of Wood Container and Pallet in the U.S.



In value terms, wood container and pallet production stood at $10.5B in 2018. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +9.2% from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 when production volume increased by 16% against the previous year. Over the period under review, wood container and pallet production attained its maximum level in 2018 and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



Exports from the U.S.



In 2018, approx. 106K tonnes of wood container and pallet were exported from the U.S.; increasing by 7.7% against the previous year. In general, wood container and pallet exports continue to indicate a temperate expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 134% year-to-year. Exports peaked at 334K tonnes in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, wood container and pallet exports totaled $200M in 2018. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +9.7% over the period from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when exports increased by 32% against the previous year. Over the period under review, wood container and pallet exports reached their maximum at $200M in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.



Imports into the U.S.



Wood container and pallet imports into the U.S. totaled 227K tonnes in 2018, picking up by 5.4% against the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% from 2013 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2016 when imports increased by 14% y-o-y. Imports peaked in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.



In value terms, wood container and pallet imports amounted to $376M in 2018. Overall, wood container and pallet imports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when imports increased by 11% year-to-year. In that year, wood container and pallet imports reached their peak of $389M, and then declined slightly in the following year.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions To Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And Ai Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms



2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview Of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends



3. Market Overview

Understanding The Current State Of The Market And Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Market Structure

3.3 Trade Balance

3.4 Per Capita Consumption

3.5 Market Forecast To 2025



4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products To Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products Worldwide

4.3 Most Consumed Product Worldwide

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export



5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing The Best Countries To Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries



6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing The Best Countries To Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets



7. Production

The Latest Trends And Insights Into The Industry

7.1 Production Volume And Value



8. Imports

The Largest Importers On The Market And How They Succeed

8.1 Imports From 2007-2017

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country



9. Exports

The Largest Exporters On The Market And How They Succeed

9.1 Exports From 2007-2017

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country



10. Profiles Of Major Producers



American Fibertech Corporation

Atlas Global Solutions

Buckeye Diamond Logistics

Commercial Lumber & Pallet Co.

Crimstone AAA Operating Company

Edwards Wood Products

Elberta Crate & Box Co.

& Box Co. Hinton Lumber Products

Ifco Systems North America

Independent Stave Company

Index Packaging, Palletone

Kamps

Madison County Wood Products

Missouri Cooperage Company

Nefab Packaging

Northwest Pallet Supply Co.

Peco Pallet

Satco

Southwest Forest Products

Supply Chain Solutions

The Pallet Factory Inc

Timber Creek Resource

Wisconsin Box Company

Wooden Pallets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vq85g



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

