United States $14.7 Bn Patient Engagement Solutions Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2028

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Delivery Type (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), by Component, by End Use, by Application, by Therapeutic Area and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. patient engagement solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.7 Billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at an exponential CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The key factors driving the growth include the rising geriatric population and the prevalence of chronic conditions.



The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for rapid business and economic changes. Certain trends, which grew steadily in the past decades, including digital healthcare solutions, unexpectedly became omnipresent as lockdowns directed remote operations and large-scale reliance on technology.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance for clinicians to have rapid and full access to a patient's history to make the best-informed decision about their care. This propelled the growth of the market for patient engagement solutions in the U.S.



For instance, in February 2020, Solutionreach, Inc. launched SR Health, an AI-based patient engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and enterprise healthcare organizations. This was followed by the addition of vaccine distribution messaging as part of its SR Health COVID-19 Communications solution, in January 2021.



A large population over the age of 60 is a key driver for the market growth, owing to the lower immunity levels and higher vulnerability to chronic conditions such as obesity, cardiac problems and cancer. In fact, as per the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age of the country's population is estimated to reach age 43 by 2060 with just two-and-a-half working-age adults for every retirement-age individual. This indicates an aging U.S. population that is more likely to avail the best possible treatments to increase life span.



The incidence of chronic illnesses in the U.S. is also on the rise despite the availability of several effective therapies. Chronic ailments are the leading cause of disability and death and are the leading drivers of the country's USD 3.8 trillion 12-monthly healthcare costs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The COVID-19 outbreak has expedited the necessity for digital solutions, highlighting the need for remote care, which is not only preferred but also essential.



Increasing adoption of mobile platforms coupled with the dissemination of uninterrupted 3G, 4G networks and emerging 5G technology, are rapidly boosting the use of mobile health. There has been an incredible upsurge in the use of mobile phones and the internet by physicians in the U.S. leading to the progress of mobile health solutions.

The usage of mobile applications has proven to be very effective in spreading awareness about chronic diseases, managing personal health, communicating with healthcare providers and maintaining health records. This is expected to fuel the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

3.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions

3.1.3.1 Neurological disorders

3.1.3.2 Cancer

3.1.3.3 Type 2 diabetes

3.1.4 Favorable Government Initiatives

3.1.5 Increasing Use of Mobile Health

3.1.6 Increasing Investments by Stakeholders

3.1.7 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.8 Protection of Patient Information

3.1.9 Requirement for Infrastructure

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis Tools: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions: SWOT Analysis by Factors (Political & Legal, Economic, Social and Technological)

3.5 Target Audience

3.5.1 List of Key Buyers

3.6 Buyer's Preference Analysis

3.7 Potential Target Audience

3.8 Changing Technology & Their Adoption

3.8.1 Adoption Rate of Changing Technology

3.8.2 Timeline with Major Technology Changes

3.9 Product & Service Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Covid-19 Impact

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Application Market

4.2 Regulatory/Policy Changes

4.3 Opportunity Analysis

4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.4 Strategies Adopted by Market Players



Chapter 5 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Delivery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Delivery Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Delivery Type Dashboard

5.3 Web-based

5.4 Cloud-based

5.5 On-premise



Chapter 6 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Component Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Component Dashboard

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Standalone Software

6.3.3 Integrated Software

6.4 Hardware

6.5 Services

6.5.1 Services market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Consulting

6.5.3 Implementation

6.5.4 Education



Chapter 7 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Application Dashboard

7.3 Social Management

7.4 Health Management

7.5 Home Healthcare Management

7.6 Financial Health Management



Chapter 8 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2 End-use Dashboard

8.3 Providers

8.4 Payers

8.5 Individual Users



Chapter 9 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Therapeutic Area Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

9.2 Therapeutic Area Dashboard

9.3 Chronic Diseases

9.3.1 Chronic diseases market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

9.3.2 Diabetes

9.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.3.4 Obesity

9.4 Women's Health

9.5 Mental Health

9.6 Fitness



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Strategy Framework

10.2

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Orion Health

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

athenahealth, Inc.

IBM

Medecision

GetWellNetwork, Inc.

MEDHOST

Lincor

IQVIA

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

. Force Therapeutics LLC

Quil

Greenway Health, LLC

Mytonomy

Klara Technologies, Inc.

Solutionreach, Inc.

