United States $2.4 Billion General Anesthesia Drugs Market to 2025: Focus on Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane, NO, Propofol, Benzodiazepines, Ketamine, Methohexital Sodium

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US General Anesthesia Drugs Market by Route of Administration (Intravenous, Inhalational) and End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US general anesthesia drugs market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rapid growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer and increasing number of emergency surgeries. However, issues related to the side effects of general anesthesia drugs in pregnant women and children are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

By route of administration, the intravenous drugs accounted for the largest share of the US general anesthesia drugs market

The intravenous drugs segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. Factors such rapid onset of action, introduction of new anesthesia drugs with desired pharmacologic effects is expected to drive the market of intravenous anesthesia drugs. Moreover, intravenous anesthesia drugs are less expensive and do not require expensive machines for administration which contributes to the high market share of the segment.

Among intravenous anesthesia drugs, propofol accounted for the major share of the market in 2020. Smooth onset of action, high rate of total body clearance and less side effects are some of the factors contributing to high uptake of propofol as an anesthetic agent.

By End-user, Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the US general anesthesia drugs market

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the US general anesthesia drugs market in 2019. The massive patient footfall in hospitals and the increasing number of surgeries performed in these facilities are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment.

Research Coverage

The report segments the US general anesthesia drugs market based on route of administration ((inhalational (sevoflurane, desflurane, isoflurane and nitrous oxide) and intravenous (propofol, benzodiazepines, ketamine, methohexital sodium and others)) and end-user (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers). Company type (Tier 1, tier 2, Tier 3 providers of general anesthesia drugs). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the US general anesthesia drugs market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 US General Anesthesia Drugs Market Overview

4.2 US General Anesthesia Drugs Market, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Rising Number of Emergency Surgeries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risks Associated with General Anesthesia in Pediatric Patients and Pregnant Women

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Patent Expiry of Lusedra

5.3 Market Size

5.3.1 Historical Market Trends, 2016-2019

5.3.2 Market Forecasts, 2020-2025

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Growth of the US General Anesthesia Drugs Market

6 Distribution Structure

6.1 US Ketamine Market: Distribution Structure

6.1.1 US Ketamine Market, by Manufacturer

6.1.2 US Ketamine Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1.2.1 Group Purchasing Organizations

6.1.2.2 Distributors

6.2 Key Legal Trends for Controlled Substances

6.2.1 Compliance Associated with the Manufacturing of Narcotics in the US

6.2.1.1 Registration

6.2.1.2 Security

6.2.1.3 Labeling and Packaging

6.2.1.4 Inventory

6.2.1.5 Records

6.2.2 Compliance Associated with Vendors of Narcotics in the US

6.3 Product Category Enumeration

6.3.1 Ketamine

6.3.2 Other Brands

7 US General Anesthesia Drugs Market: Key Information

7.1 Import & Export Systems in the US

7.1.1 Import of Controlled Substances

7.1.1.1 Shipment of Controlled Substances

7.1.1.2 Registration of Applicants for the Import and Export of Controlled Substances

7.1.2 Export of Controlled Substances

7.1.2.1 Exceptions in Exportation for Special Scientific Purposes

7.1.2.2 Custom Tariffs for Imports

7.1.3 Transport of Controlled Substances

7.1.4 Customs Clearance

7.1.5 Non-Tariff Barriers

7.2 Top Related Exhibitions

7.3 Description of Potential Buyers

8 Product Analysis

8.1 Anesthesia Drugs Market Segmentation in the US

8.2 General Anesthesia

8.2.1 Introduction

8.2.2 General Anesthesia Drugs Market Segmentation

8.3 Intravenous General Anesthetics

8.4 Inhalational General Anesthetics

8.4.1 Major Brands/Molecules

8.4.1.1 Propofol

8.4.1.2 Benzodiazepines

8.4.1.3 Methohexital Sodium

8.5 Competition in the US

8.5.1 Sales Price

8.5.2 Major Brands

8.6 Potential Buyers in the US

8.6.1 Potential Buyers, by State

9 US General Anesthesia Drugs Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Hospitals

9.1.1.1 Growing Patient Pool in Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

9.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.1.2.1 Increasing Number of ASCs in the Country to Boost the Market Growth

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.3 Key Market Developments

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Partnerships

11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive Players

11.2.4 Participants

12 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Akorn

Apotex

Astrazeneca plc

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

PAR Pharmaceutical

Pfizer, Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Viatris (Mylan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuu15v







Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

