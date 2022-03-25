United States $2.55 Billion Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Markets to 2030

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Current Analysis, Growth, Demand, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the United States market for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) estimated at US$ 788 million in the year 2021, is expected to reach a revised market size of US$ 2,557 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the period 2021 - 2030.



The Prominent Factors that are Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market During the Forecast Period:

Increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus

Progress of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products

Rising adoption regarding non-invasive prenatal testing

Growing focus on reimbursement for non-invasive prenatal testing

Increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods

ACOG guidelines recommend NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market are obtained with maximum precision.



This new 2022 market report provides a holistic analysis of the entire United States non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2030 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in the United States.



The report also includes the latest insights on comparative test analysis by companies. The following points are covered in the comparative test analysis: technology, fetal fraction, starting week, twin, sex chromosome aneuploidy, gender, deletion/duplication, triploidy, turnaround time, egg donor, accuracy, and many more.



Additionally, this up-to-date report describes the latest features reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory framework of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market.



The report also tracks and analyses competitive developments, including collaboration deals, mergers & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreements, and partnerships deals.



The report also covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

