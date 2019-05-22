United States $20 Bn Breast Cancer Drug Market to 2025: 42 Marketed Drugs, 317 Drugs in Clinical Pipeline by Company, Phase, Drug Class & Patient Segment

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Breast Cancer Drug Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"US Breast Cancer Drug Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2025" Report Highlights:

US Breast Cancer Drug Market Opportunity: US$ 20 Billion

US Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Pipeline by Company, Phase, Drug Class & Patient Segment

US Breast Cancer Marketed Drugs: 42 Drugs

US Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Pipeline: 317 Drugs

Dosage & Pricing Insight for Preventive & Treatment Drugs

US Breast Cancer Drug Market Dynamics

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in American women. Breast cancer occurring in a woman under 40 is not a typical condition anymore. Changing lifestyles with numerous other factors like early menarche, late age at first childbirth, late menopause and prolonged exposure to endogenous oestrogens are surging the breast cancer drug market at a high rate. Also, short breast-feeding timeframe, rising of obesity in women after menopause, increasing rate of alcohol consumption in women, rising use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and oral birth control pills which causes increased levels of oestrogen are boosting the breast cancer drug market to its peak.



Various breast cancer therapeutics have come into existence like hormone drugs, chemotherapy drugs and targeted drugs. With advancements in drug delivery systems, target-specific therapies are prevailing. Also, ER-positive drugs for breast cancer are being introduced to the market. Drugs approved for the prevention of breast cancer like Raloxifene Hydrochloride, Elvista, etc. and drugs approved for the treatment of breast cancer like Abemaciclib, Abraxane, Xeloda, Taxol, Methotrexate, etc. have been mentioned in detail with indication, dosing and pricing in our report on US Breast Cancer Drug Market.



US breast cancer drug market has high potency of growth with 42 drugs being commercially available and more than 300 of them being in the clinical pipeline. It is definitive that the market will grow due to the increase in the prevalence of breast cancer and a large geriatric population. Also, it has become a priority for researches and everyone linked to the healthcare system to find a cure for the second most commonly occurring disease. Even if the growth is slow it will increase exponentially in the near future.



Inaccessibility of the absolute treatment has given a wide scope of stage for the improvement of the US breast cancer drug market. Pharmaceutical companies are now concentrating on the improvement of new products which will be cost effective and will also have the fewest side effects. Different organizations are also engaged with the advancement of specific types of molecules and novel therapies. These organizations have adopted the methodologies of the acquisitions, and furthermore propelling of the new products so as to endeavor in this huge and competitive market. Additionally, competition among new market players is likewise expected to expedite the growth for breast cancer drugs market in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. US - Cancer Incidence & Prevalence



2. US Breast Cancer Market Landscape

2.1 Incidence & Prevalence

2.2 Diagnosis of Breast Cancer



3. US Breast Cancer Drug Market

3.1 Overview US Breast Cancer Drug Market

3.2 Diagnosis & Screening Market Scenario

3.3 US Breast Cancer Clinical Pipeline Overview (Phase, Drug Class, Company, Patient Segment)



4. Forward-Looking Developments in Breast Cancer Drug Market

4.1 ER Positive Breast Cancer

4.1.1 CDK4/6 Inhibitors

4.1.2 PI3K Inhibitors

4.1.3 Crizotinib for Lobular Breast Cancer

4.2 HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

4.2.1 Palbociclib & Herceptin (Spain)

4.2.2 Tecentriq - FDA Approval for Breast Cancer

4.3 Triple Negative Breast Cancer

4.3.1 Atezolizumab & Nab-Paclitaxel

4.3.2 Sacituzumab Govitecan

4.3.3 Carboplatin & Docetaxel



5. US - Dosage & Pricing Insight for Drugs Approved for the Prevention of Breast Cancer

5.1 Raloxifene Hydrochloride

5.2 Elvista

5.3 Tamoxifen Citrate



6. US - Dosage & Pricing Insight for Drugs Approved for the Treatment of Breast Cancer

6.1 Abemaciclib

6.2 Abraxane (Paclitaxel Albumin-stabilized Nanoparticle Formulation)

6.3 Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine

6.4 Afinitor (Everolimus)

6.5 Anastrozole

6.6 Aromasin (Exemestane)

6.7 Xeloda (Capecitabine)

6.8 Docetaxel (Docetaxel Anhydrous)

6.9 Doxorubicin Hydrochloride

6.10 Ellence (Epirubicin Hydrochloride)

6.11 Fluorouracil

6.12 Taxol (Paclitaxel)

6.13 Methotrexate

6.14 Cyclophosphamide



7. US Breast Cancer Drug Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer

7.1.2 Research & Development for Novel Drugs

7.1.3 Increase in Healthcare Expenditure & Funding

7.1.4 Increasing Breast Cancer Screening Programs

7.1.5 Rising Consumption of Tobacco & Alcohol

7.2 US Breast Cancer Drug Market Challenges

7.2.1 Pricing Pressure Experienced by the Innovators

7.2.2 High Cost associated with Drug Development & Clinical Trials

7.2.3 Obstacles to the Incorporation of New Therapies for Breast Cancer



8. US - Breast Cancer Drug Market Forecast

8.1 Future Potential of US Breast Cancer Drug Market

8.2 Opportunities for Forthcoming Drug Classes



9. US - Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Pipeline by Company & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Clinical

9.4 Phase-I

9.5 Phase-I/II

9.6 Phase-II

9.7 Phase-II/III

9.8 Phase-III

9.9 Preregistration

9.10 Registered



10. US - Marketed Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Insight by Company

10.1 Afinitor

10.2 LYNPARZA

10.3 Abraxane

10.4 Verzenio

10.5 Kisqali

10.6 Lymphoseek

10.7 Kadcyla

10.8 Ibrance

10.9 Nerlynx

10.10 Soltamox

10.11 Tykerb

10.12 Zoladex

10.13 Omnitarg, Perjeta

10.14 Halaven

10.15 Taxotere

10.16 Other( 27 Drugs Profiles)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Agilent Technologies

11.2 AstraZeneca

11.3 Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

11.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.5 Eisai Co Ltd

11.6 Eli Lilly

11.7 Novartis

11.8 Onyx Pharmaceuticals

11.9 Orion

11.10 Perrigo

11.11 Pfizer

11.12 Roche



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lqxlp



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

