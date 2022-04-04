United States $21+ Billion Energy Drink Markets to 2026

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Energy Drink Market, By Product Type (Non-Organic & Organic), By Target Customers (Adults, Teenagers & Geriatric Population), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based & Non-Store Based), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Energy Drink Market was valued at USD14.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach a value of USD21.01 billion by 2026F.

The growth of the United States Energy Drink Market in the forecast period is due to factors like rapidly increasing demand for energy drinks from the younger population of the country. The rapidly growing population of the United States is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the United States Energy Drink Market in the next five years.

Energy drinks that are flavored and filled with multivitamins are gaining popularity among the teenagers and young adult population of the country and thus support the growth of the United States Energy Drink Market in the future five years. Added advantages of high levels of stimulants, caffeine, sugar content, added flavors, and vitamin supplements are also influencing consumers' choices to purchase energy drinks over other drinks.

Hectic life schedules, overworking hours, and urge to maintain social life further influence the consumer opting for energy drinks, thereby substantiating the growth of the United States Energy Drink Market in the forecast years until 2026.



Beverages that contain a higher level of stimulants, caffeine, sugar, supplements such as vitamins, etc., are called energy drinks. Experts claim that drinking energy drinks in appropriate amounts may enhance mental alertness and physical performance by stimulating consumers' mental and physical stimulants. Increasing demands for energy drinks in sports events are also anticipated to aid the growth of the United States Energy Drink Market in the forecast period.



The United States Energy Drink Market segmentation is based on product type, target customer, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into organic and non-organic product types. Non-organic energy drinks are expected to dominate the market segment and register the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the ground of increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks and caffeinated drinks.

Also, non-organic energy drinks are cheaper and opted by young adults to compensate for the fizzy drinks, thereby supporting the growth of the sub-segment along with the growth of the United States Energy Drink Market in the next five years. Organic energy drinks are anticipated to register faster growth in the upcoming five years on account of surging demand from health-conscious consumers.



Major companies are constantly focused on developing advanced packaging and launching new low sugar fruit-based energy drinks to remain competitive in the energy drink market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the United States Energy Drink Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Energy Drink Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the United States Energy Drink Market based on the product type, target customer, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Energy Drink Market.

Energy Drink Market. To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States Energy Drink Market.

Energy Drink Market. To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Energy Drink Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Energy Drink Market.

Energy Drink Market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Energy Drink Market.

Report Scope:

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Energy Drink Market.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Red Bull North America , Inc.

, Inc. PepsiCo, Inc. (Gatorade)

Nestle USA , Inc. (Milo)

, Inc. (Milo) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Venom, Xyience Energy)

The Coca Cola Company (Powerade)

AriZona Beverages USA , LLC (Rx Energy)

, LLC (Rx Energy) Campbell Soup Company (V8 Energy)

National Beverage Corp. (Rip It)

Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VPX Bang)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

United States Energy Drink Market, By Product Type:

Non-Organic

Organic

United States Energy Drink Market, By Target Customer:

Adults

Teenagers

Geriatric Population

United States Energy Drink Market, By Distribution Channel:

Store-Based

Non-Store Based

United States Energy Drink Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlha9n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets