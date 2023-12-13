United States $225+ Billion Automotive Loan Market Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2028F

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Automotive Loan Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive loan market is witnessing robust growth due to different factors, such as dramatically rising prices of both new and used cars.

Government investment and development in online retail and logistics have produced a more robust demand for commercial vehicles. The auto loan industry is rising and experiencing significant expansion in the share of commercial vehicles. Thus, the United States automotive loan market will boost globally in the forecast period.

The automotive loan is provided by various financing companies, which allows one to buy a vehicle. When an individual gets approved for the loan, the lender will offer a certain amount of money which has to be paid back with interest and over an agreed period. Based on vehicle, there is a segment of two-wheeler loans that helps an individual buy a motorcycle and scooter and lay it later with EMIs.

Passenger car includes hatchback, sedan, SUV, and MPV. An individual takes a loan to buy passenger cars. A commercial vehicle loan gives borrowers money to purchase a vehicle for business use. Commercial vehicles include trucks. Light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vans and buses are also commercial vehicles.

Additionally, the automotive loan is primarily provided through banks, NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies, OEM (original equipment manufacturer), and others (fintech companies) over a specified tenure and interest rate.

According to the report of NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association), 2022 from the previous year, light commercial vehicle sales in the US increased by 7.9% on a yearly average to 14.1 million units, with hatchback and pickup trucks accounting for over two-thirds of sales, Toyota, GM, Stellantis, and Ford dominated the market.

According to the MarkLines 2022, around 12.05 million commercial vehicles were sold in the United States, and 3.3 million passenger cars were sold. Therefore, sales from heavy trucks and passenger cars have been increasing, which, in turn, drives the growth of automotive loans during the forecast period.

Factors Fueling Market Growth:

  • Surging car prices in the U.S. are leading consumers to seek loans for vehicle purchases.
  • New vehicle costs in the U.S. are rising faster than the current inflation rate.
  • Semiconductor supply chain issues are contributing to automakers' inability to meet demand.
  • Rising vehicle prices are driving more buyers to choose used cars and trucks.
  • During the second quarter, used vehicles accounted for 61.8% of total vehicle loans.
  • Demand for pickup trucks is increasing due to their versatility and performance.
  • Pickup trucks are well-suited for both off-road and on-road driving.
  • Texas has the highest percentage of pickup trucks in the country.
  • Expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) is boosting the market, driven by environmental concerns.
  • EVs offer several benefits, but their prices are higher than gasoline-powered vehicles.
  • Consumers are taking loans to buy EVs, and they often receive federal and state tax credits and incentives.
  • Lenders are offering "Green Auto Loans" for eco-friendly vehicle purchases, providing discounts and extended repayment terms.
  • The demand for automotive loans is growing in the U.S. due to the rise in electric cars and associated benefits.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States automotive loan market.

  • Ally Financial Inc.
  • Bank of American Corporation
  • Toyota Financial Services
  • Capital One Financial Corporation
  • Ford Motor Credit Company
  • General Motors Financial Company
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • U.S. Bancorp
  • WELLS FARGO & CO
  • Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Easy Loan Process
  • Surging Prices of Cars
  • Propelling Demand of Pickup Truck

Market Trends & Developments

  • Growing Demand for Automotive Refinancing
  • Expansion of Electric Vehicles
  • Rising Digitalization of Loan Services
  • Growing Captive Finance Companies

Challenges

  • High Competition and Market Saturation
  • Rising Prices of Automotives

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

  • Brand Awareness
  • Factors Influencing Loan Availing Decision
  • Sources of Information
  • Challenges Faced After Purchase

Report Scope:

United States Automotive Loan Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Two-Wheeler
  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

United States Automotive Loan Market, By Provider Type:

  • Banks
  • NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies)
  • OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
  • Others

United States Automotive Loan Market, By Percentage of Amount Sanctioned:

  • Less than 25%
  • 25-50%
  • 51-75%
  • More than 75%

United States Automotive Loan Market, By Tenure:

  • Less than 3 Years
  • 3-5 Years
  • More than 5 Years

United States Automotive Loan Market, By Region:

  • South
  • West
  • Mid-West
  • North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w89ktn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Virtual Power Plant Market Report, 2023 and 2024-2028: Rising In Demand of Renewable Energy and IoT/Cloud Platform

United States Virtual Power Plant Market Report, 2023 and 2024-2028: Rising In Demand of Renewable Energy and IoT/Cloud Platform

The "United States Virtual Power Plant Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030

China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030

The "China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive, Fluid Handling, Consumer Goods, Medical ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.