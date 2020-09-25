United States $28.9 Billion Liquid Waste Management Markets, 2016-2019 & 2020-2027 - Improved Recycling Technologies and an Increased Focus on Environmental Sustainability

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Waste Type (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Source, by Service, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. liquid waste management market size is expected to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2027

U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market Report Highlights

Liquid waste generated through industrial sources is estimated to witness a CAGR of 1.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to optimum utilization of the manufacturing facilities, resulting in increased generation of toxic and hazardous waste.

Oil and gas industry accounted for over 4.6% of the overall revenue generated through the treatment of liquid waste in 2019, on account of the presence of high levels of immiscible hydrocarbons emitted from oil and gas operations.

New York accounted for 5.6% of the overall revenue share in 2019, owing to increasing industrial projects within the residential neighborhood generating wastewater contaminated with chemical waste and toxic, hazardous substances.

accounted for 5.6% of the overall revenue share in 2019, owing to increasing industrial projects within the residential neighborhood generating wastewater contaminated with chemical waste and toxic, hazardous substances. Slurry management in Pennsylvania is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 0.6% from 2020 to 2027, due to the energy boom after the discovery of shale gas reserves, which triggered the demand for industrial components and parts.

is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 0.6% from 2020 to 2027, due to the energy boom after the discovery of shale gas reserves, which triggered the demand for industrial components and parts. Key players provide services such as vendor agnostics, products, and equipment for the recycling machinery in order to acquire more customers to increase their consumer base and offer personalized services to maintain customer loyalty.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. Strong odor, unsightliness, and other characteristics associated with waste, such as breeding grounds for insects and pests, have augmented the demand for appropriate processing and treatment facilities of liquid waste.



The increasing utilization of water per household in the U.S. is expected to drive liquid waste generation in the residential sector. In addition, growth in industrial activities and operation of manufacturing facilities to their optimum capacities after the recession is expected to augment the generation of liquid waste in the industrial sector in the country.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, waste related to COVID-19 from the healthcare facilities is to be managed similarly to medical waste. Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of waste disposal and recycling using appropriate methods to reduce risks is anticipated to complement growth in the U.S.



Rapid technological development and growing population are leading to strong growth in the total liquid waste volume, which, in turn, has boosted the revenue of the market for liquid waste management service. Improved recycling technologies and an increased focus on environmental sustainability are expected to drive demand.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Source Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Overview

3.5.1. Dewatering and sedimentation

3.5.2. Incineration

3.5.3. Root zone

3.5.4. Composting

3.6. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market-Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1. Rising toxicity and safety concerns

3.6.1.2. Growth in the liquid waste generated from manufacturing and oil & gas sectors

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1. High equipment costs and aging waste management infrastructure

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.8. Cost Break-up Analysis

3.8.1. Cost break-up analysis, by state



Chapter 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Liquid Waste Management Market in the U.S.



Chapter 5. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market: Waste Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market: Waste Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Residential

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Toxic & Hazardous

5.3.3. Organic & Non-Hazardous

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Toxic & Hazardous

5.4.3. Chemical

5.4.4. Organic & Non-Hazardous



Chapter 6. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market: Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Municipal

6.3. Textile

6.4. Paper

6.5. Iron & Steel

6.6. Automotive

6.7. Pharmaceutical

6.8. Oil & Gas

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market: Service Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Collection

7.3. Transportation/Hauling

7.4. Disposal/Recycling



Chapter 8. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. U.S. Liquid Waste Management Market: Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Competitive Landscape

9.2. Competitive Environment

9.3. Competitive Market Positioning

9.4. Market Participation Categorization



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Veolia

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Stericycle, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC

Heritage

Aps Environmental

Hazardous Waste Experts

Liquid Environmental Solutions

