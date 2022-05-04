United States $34.27 Bn Toys Markets to 2027 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Toys Market, Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insights, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Toys Market is expected to reach US$ 46.18 Billion by 2027 from US$ 34.27 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%

Toys play a significant role in developing children's minds by enhancing their thought processes and decision-making capacity. They consist of various categories such as brain training, promotional merchandise, physical activity, and collectibles. Toys are the tools of play that bear an essential part in social life. Kids play with toys to determine their self-identity and play; their bodies grow strong, learn to analyze relationships, cause and effect, and practice skills they need as adults.

The toy industry has been evolving for years and is experiencing exponential enlargement in the United States. This growth is primarily due to increasing birth rate and the high disposable income among its citizens.

Thus, a growing number of dual-income households have both parents working tend to equate their absence with many toys and gifts for their kids while they are with their nannies. Moreover, doting parents are actively involved in their children's mental, physical, and emotional development.

Besides, a toy is an object used for entertainment from prehistoric times. The demand for toys has risen in the United States due to concern over the safety of the raw materials utilized in building toys. Parents and educators gradually pick green toys made of eco-friendly natural fabrics like clay, wood, plastic, etc.

COVID-19 Impact on the United States Toys Industry

In the United States, children are more likely to get affected by the COVID due to the tremendous outdoor exposure of their parents during the physical shopping of such items resembled staying indoors.

Therefore, the United States toy market saw a strong growth among the high-income and middle-income consumers, leading to key players' many stay-at-home toy product ranges. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of toys and games were increased, driven mainly by online retail products.

Outdoor and Sports Segment Maintains a Major Market Share in the United States

United States, toys range from Action Figures & Accessories, Arts & Crafts, Building Sets, Dolls, Explorative & Others Toys, Games/Puzzles, Infant/Toddler/Preschool Toys, Outdoor & Sports Toys, Plush, Vehicles, and Youth Electronics.

These toys have a natural value that adds to children's overall progress. Outdoor and sports segment is a substantial market, as parents are primarily concerned about their kids' health and fitness. This factor fuels the demand for outdoor base products such as pools, play tents, airplanes, and others to support their children in various outdoor activities such as hiking, touring, camping, and others.

Besides, improved visual remembrance and enhanced cognitive skills by participating in 3D puzzles raise the adoption rate of educational puzzles amongst kids in the United States. Developing real-life soft skills such as team spirit, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking in millennials further encourages United States people to adopt games and puzzles.

Based on the sales channel, the United States toys market includes online and offline. Offline sales channels segmented into department Stores, toy & hobby stores, hypermarkets, and others are perfect sales channel for marketing toys in the United States, as shopping at the weekends is selected for many families.

Department stores offer a wide variety of toys, from classic playthings like books, educational toys, arts-and-crafts kits, and puzzles and soft toys, and school gear. Additionally, hypermarkets in the United States are evolving more and more prevalent. A hypermarket is a helpful form of the traditional toys store, a self-service shop delivering many toys.

Regardless, the online sales channels represent one of the fastest-growing distribution channels for toys in the United States with smart phones and other digital media development. As quality and features of products are concerned among shoppers and prices compared on various platforms.

Key Industry Players

Major companies like Mattel Inc, Hasbro Inc, Spin Master Corp., Funko Inc, LEGO Group, Vtech, Nerf, Ravensburger, Nintendo are mainly focusing on expanding their overall product portfolio through regular product innovation activities in the United States.

Additionally, they establish partnerships with film production companies and social media channels to build their brand image and offer games as per customer demand.

