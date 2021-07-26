United States $448.9 Billion Automotive Aftermarket to 2025 - Value Chain of OEM/OES, Top 10 Trends, Future Development, Distribution Channels

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Automotive Aftermarket: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. automotive aftermarket is expected to record a value of US$448.9 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.08% during 2021-2025

The factors such as growth in automotive production, upsurge in used car sales, rising number of smartphone users, acceleration in electric vehicle sales and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by expansion of ride-sharing services and rise in aftermarket fraudulent. A few notable trends may include growth in average age of vehicles, expansion of automotive dealer on online platforms and launch of new & advanced car accessories.

The automotive aftermarket in the U.S. is growing enormously, due to the presence of well established automotive industry. The aftermarket in the automotive industry is comprised of the auto services and parts businesses.

Favourable government policies, regulations, and subsidies in the U.S. are driving the demand for electric vehicles, leading to the increasing use of lightweight auto parts in the EV production to increase efficiency, which is likely to support the growth of the U.S. automotive aftermarket in coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the automotive industry as companies were forced to shut down and business operation were halted, in order to curb the spread of the virus. Manufacturing facilities witnessed sudden closure for a particular period.

However, with the upliftment of lockdown, automotive companies would start to function normally and would cope with supply chain disruption, which is likely to stabilize the automotive aftermarket in the U.S.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. automotive aftermarket.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players ( 3M Company, Lear Corporation, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audiences:

Auto Parts & Components Manufacturers

Auto Service Providers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users (Automotive Industry, Ecommerce Industry, Business Entities and Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Value Chain of OEM/OES in Aftermarket

1.3 Top Ten Trends in Automotive Aftermarket

1.4 The Future Development Direction of the Automobile Industry

1.5 Automotive Aftermarket Distribution Channels

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Motor Vehicle Sales

2.2 Downfall in Consumer Spending

2.3 Impact on Automotive Dealership

3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Automotive Aftermarket by Value

3.2 The U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Forecast by Value

3.3 The U.S. Specialty Auto Equipment Market by Value

3.4 The U.S. Specialty Auto Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.5 The U.S. Specialty Auto Equipment Market by Product Type

3.5.1 The U.S. Auto Accessories & Appearance Products Market by Value

3.5.2 The U.S. Auto Accessories & Appearance Products Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 The U.S. Auto Performance Products Market by Value

3.5.4 The U.S. Auto Performance Products Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 The U.S. Wheels, Tires & Suspension Market by Value

3.5.6 The U.S. Wheels, Tires & Suspension Market Forecast by Value ]

3.6 The U.S. Auto Parts Export by Value

3.7 The U.S. Auto Parts Export Forecast by Value

3.8 The U.S. Auto Parts Import by Value

3.9 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Forecast by Value

3.10 The U.S. Auto Parts Import by Regions

3.10.1 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Mexico

3.10.2 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Canada

3.10.3 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Japan

3.10.4 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from China

3.10.5 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Germany

3.10.6 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Korea

3.10.7 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Thailand

3.10.8 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Taiwan

3.10.9 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Vietnam

3.10.10 The U.S. Auto Parts Import Value from Italy

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Automotive Production

4.1.2 Upsurge in Used Car Sales

4.1.3 Rising Number of Smartphone Users

4.1.4 Acceleration in Electric Vehicle Sales

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Growth in Average Age of Vehicle

4.2.2 Expansion of Automotive Dealers on Online Platforms

4.2.3 Launch of New and Advanced Car Accessories

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Expansion of Ride-sharing Services

4.3.2 Rise in Fraudulent Products

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The U.S Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Brick & Mortar Retailers with Online Presence

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategies

3M Company

Company Advance Auto Parts

AutoZone

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Lear Corporation

O'Reilly Auto Parts

