United States 5G Communications Markets Report 2021: Commercial Launch Timelines; Market Metrics and Forecasts for 5G Connections and Capital Expenditure 2020-2025

Dec 09, 2021, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US 5G Communications Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the publisher outlines the technical capabilities of 5G; analyzes key industry trends, market dynamics, drivers, and restraints; identifies the wireless carriers deploying 5G in the United States and their associated commercial launch timelines; provides market metrics and forecasts for 5G connections and capital expenditures (2020-2025); and identifies a range of emerging growth opportunities for market participants.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, did not spare any industry. The study considers how the pandemic affected communication service providers, and the short- and long-term impacts on associated industries.
5G has the potential to radically change how we think about connectivity and trigger an array of growth opportunities across industries. A common misconception about 5G is that it is only about faster data speeds.
While increased speeds may be one of the first visible manifestations of 5G, a number of use cases envisioned in a range of industries will have compelling applications far beyond watching videos on a smartphone.
Consider some of the advantages 5G will have over 4G networks: the ability to handle significantly more data at speeds as much as 10 times faster than current standard rates; enough bandwidth to connect billions of people and trillions of "things;" greater than 99% service reliability; enhanced security; and ultralow-latency communications.
In a global environment driven by continuous transformation, it has never been more critical to prepare for the inevitable paradigm shift in mobile connectivity and understand the disruptive technologies, internal challenges, and transformative Mega Trends that will impact the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US 5G Communications Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- 5G - Introduction
- Global Cellular Network Evolution
- Core Elements of 5G
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- 5G Connection Forecast
- 5G Capital Expenditure Forecast
- 5G Industry Trends
- Spectrum Bands and Characteristics
- Competitive Environment
- 5G Progress by Carrier
- AT&T 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
- Verizon 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
- T-Mobile 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
- Sprint 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
- UScellular 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: IIoT
- Growth Opportunity 2: Immersive Era for Media and Entertainment
- Growth Opportunity 3: Gaming with 5G and AR/VR
- Growth Opportunity 4: Connected Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 5: Smart Healthcare Solutions
4. COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- COVID-19 Impact on CSPs and 5G
- Short-term Impact on Top Industries
- Long-term Impact on Top Industries
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- UScellular
- Verizon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md7jwe
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article