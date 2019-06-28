United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study 2019: Focus on Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN
This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN.
The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
- 5G Site Maps
- Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
- Case Study 1: 5G Site in Downtown
- Case Study 2: 5G Site near U.S. Bank Stadium
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
- 5G Radio Node Site Number
- 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
- 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum
Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE
5G eMBB Services Launched
5G Mobile Service
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS 5G MOBILE NETWORK
Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
Downtown West (Central Community)
Downtown East (Central Community)
Elliot Park (Central Community)
Loring Park (Central Community)
CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 2
TABLES
Table 1: Example 5G Site Dataset
Table 2: U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Spectrum Holdings
Table 3: Verizon 5G Mobile Network Vendors-Phase 2
EXHIBITS
Exhibit 1: 5G Radio Node Site
Exhibit 2: Direction of Azimuth Coverage for 5G Radio Node, Radio 1
Exhibit 3: Direction of Azimuth Coverage for 5G Radio Node, Radio 2
Exhibit 4: Street Light Pole Site Example
Exhibit 5: Traffic Signal Light Pole Site Example
Exhibit 6: Wooden Utility Pole Site Example
Exhibit 7: Motorola Mobility moto 5G mod (left), moto z (right)
Exhibit 8: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Exhibit 9: Minneapolis Communities/Neighborhoods
Exhibit 10: Minneapolis Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Neighborhoods (Units)
Exhibit 11: Minneapolis Verizon 5G Mobile Radios by Neighborhoods (Units)
Exhibit 12: Minneapolis Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Radio Count (Units)
Exhibit 13: Minneapolis Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Site Type (Units)
Exhibit 14: Example of Collocated 4G/5G Small Cell Site in Minneapolis
Exhibit 15: Ericsson AIR ARS Cable Diagram
Exhibit 16: City of Minneapolis Downtown West Neighborhood Boundaries
Exhibit 17: Minneapolis Downtown West Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 18: Minneapolis Skyway System Sky Bridge
Exhibit 19: Minneapolis Skyway System Map
Exhibit 20: City of Minneapolis Downtown East Neighborhood Boundaries
Exhibit 21: Minneapolis Downtown East Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 22: City of Minneapolis Elliot Park Neighborhood Boundaries
Exhibit 23: Minneapolis Elliot Park Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 24: City of Minneapolis Loring Park Neighborhood Boundaries
Exhibit 25: Minneapolis Loring Park Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 26: DW8 5G Radio Site Example
Exhibit 27: View from Site DW8 for Radio Sector 1
Exhibit 28: View from Site DW8 for Radio Sector 2
Exhibit 29: Site DW8 Radio Sectors Coverage Zones
Exhibit 30: EP1 5G Radio Site Example
Exhibit 31: View from Site EP1 for Radio Sector 1
Exhibit 32: View from Site EP1 for Radio Sector 2
Exhibit 33: Site EP1 Radio Sectors 1 and 2 Coverage Zones
Exhibit 34: U.S. Bank Stadium Legacy Ship
