United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN - Survey the Geo Location of Each 5G Radio Site

This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN.



The report focuses on the following issues:

Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site

Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed

Analyze the type of poles used

Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site

Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service

Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

5G Site Maps

Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites

Case Study 1: 5G Site in Downtown

Case Study 2: 5G Site near U.S. Bank Stadium

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

5G Radio Node Site Number

5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street

5G Radio Node US Zip Code

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies

Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks

New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum

Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE

5G eMBB Services Launched

5G Mobile Service

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS 5G MOBILE NETWORK

Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site

Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS

Downtown West (Central Community)

Downtown East (Central Community)

Elliot Park (Central Community)

Loring Park (Central Community)

CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 2



TABLES

Table 1: Example 5G Site Dataset

Table 2: U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Spectrum Holdings

Table 3: Verizon 5G Mobile Network Vendors-Phase 2



Important Note: The United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN - Database (Non Stand Alone) product may ONLY be purchased in addition to the United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN report.



