United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Markets 2023-2028: Growing Adoption of Biologicals and Biosimilars Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market has valued at USD 21.93 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $36.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.76% through 2028

The demand for APIs in the United States is influenced by various factors, including disease prevalence, drug development trends, regulatory environment, and regional pharmaceutical industry concentrations. APIs play a critical role in the development of effective and personalized treatments for a wide range of medical conditions.

APIs can be manufactured through various processes, including chemical synthesis, fermentation, recombinant DNA technology, isolation, and recovery from natural sources, or even a combination of these methods. Each process plays a significant role in ensuring the quality, efficacy, and safety of the final drug product. The choice of manufacturing process depends on factors such as the nature of the API, its source, and the desired characteristics of the drug formulation.

Furthermore, the development and production of APIs require stringent regulatory compliance to ensure their purity, strength, and stability. Rigorous quality control measures are implemented throughout the manufacturing process, including testing for impurities, potency, and dissolution rates. This ensures that the API meets the required standards and delivers consistent therapeutic effects to patients.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Disorders: The rising incidence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and an aging population are driving the demand for APIs, which are essential for producing effective therapeutics.
  • Growing Adoption of Biologicals and Biosimilars: The adoption of biologicals and biosimilars, coupled with patent expirations, is fueling the demand for APIs, especially for complex therapies and personalized medicine.
  • Rising Prevalence of Cancer: The increasing prevalence of cancer is leading to a higher demand for APIs, particularly for targeted therapies and advanced treatment modalities.
  • Advancements in Oncology Drug Research: The sophistication of oncology drug research is driving the development of high-efficacy drugs, increasing the need for specialized APIs.

Key Market Challenges:

  • High Competition between API Manufacturers: Intense competition among API manufacturers can lead to oversupply, price pressure, and potential quality issues, affecting the demand for APIs.
  • Stringent Regulations and Drug Price Policies: Stringent regulatory requirements and government drug pricing policies can increase production costs and impact the demand for APIs.

Key Market Trends:

  • Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine is increasing the need for APIs, especially for tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles.
  • Advancements in API Manufacturing: Technological advancements in API manufacturing are enhancing product quality, yield, and cost-effectiveness, contributing to the growth of the API market.

Segmental Insights:

  • Form: Tablets are expected to dominate the API market due to their convenience, cost-effectiveness, longer shelf life, and widespread acceptance by both healthcare providers and patients.
  • Drug Type: The API market is influenced by both Innovator and Generic drugs, with a growing dominance of Generic drugs due to affordability and patent expirations.

Regional Insights:

  • The North-East region of the United States is expected to dominate the API market, primarily due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, research infrastructure, and favorable government policies.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market.

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals USA
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Novartis Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Report Scope:

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Form:

  • Tablet
  • Capsule
  • Injection
  • Others

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Drug Type:

  • Innovator
  • Generic

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Source:

  • In-house
  • Contract
  • Manufacturing Organizations

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Online
  • Offline

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Therapeutic Application:

  • Cardiovascular Disease
  • Anti-diabetic
  • Oncology
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Musculoskeletal
  • Others

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Region:

  • Northeast Region
  • Midwest Region
  • West Region
  • South Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0t6xi

United States Generic Drugs Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Generic Drugs Fill the Gap During Brand-Name Drug Shortages in Healthcare

