United States Aerospace & Defense Operations in the Information Environment World

This study explains the forces driving changes and how businesses can position themselves for success.

Today's aerospace, defense, and security environment is witnessing substantial information technology changes. The availability of wireless communication systems, social media networks, and the growing impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives and individual experiences is creating a new market for expertise and capabilities that can defend against emerging threats from these networks and identify opportunities for exploitation.

Emerging theories of information advantage and multi-domain awareness are taking form and driving military requirements. In response, the US Department of Defense (DoD) issued a Strategy for Operations in the Information Environment and formally recognized the information joint function. The US DoD leadership and Congress are identifying resources and expertise to maintain a competitive advantage.

Emerging technologies and subject matter experts who understand how to leverage these new systems are growing. These developments represent an emerging market opportunity within the aerospace, defense, and security sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Aerospace & Defense Operations in the Information Environment

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace & Defense Operations in the Information Environment

Purpose and Overview

Primary Growth Drivers

Restraints

Related Programs - 2021-2022

Related Contracts - 2021-2022

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Professional OIE Services for the Department of Defense

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-enhanced Sensing and Decision Making for Operations in the Information Environment

Growth Opportunity 3: Cyber-enabled OIE

