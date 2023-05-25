United States Aerospace & Defense Primes Strategy Dossier 2023-2027

25 May, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S.A's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Primes - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2023 - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Avenues and Market Outlook - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ongoing U.S. & NATO military assistance to Ukraine from existing stocks needing backfilling of inventories, the focus of U.S. defense spending towards maintaining traditional overmatch over adversaries focused on developing next generation capabilities through accelerated R&D pursuits and the need for replacement of ageing defense equipment with next generation systems & technologies have collectively been driving the significant increase in investment outlay towards defense backed by steady increases in U.S. defense budget over the recent years.
A number of new, large-scale defense contracts of strategic nature, scale, scope & long term horizon have already been initiated or awarded over the recent years, including, the B-21 LRSB, JLTV, FVL, NGAD and the Virginia & Columbia class submarine programs while many more are in the offing, including, the U.S. Army's OMFV program to replace Bradleys and the development of Hypersonic weapons for the USAF & the USN.
The defense industrial base across the U.S. is gearing up to rapidly ramp-up production rates over near term to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems following the extraordinary rate at which they are being used in Ukraine, given that almost 13 years worth of Javelin & Stinger stocks have already been utilized, and to meet growing international demand for them following the return of the era of great power competition.
The global defense spending, thus, is projected to reach the record $2.5 trillion level by 2027 following a virtual defense renaissance globally with the industry gearing up to ramp up production rates to unprecedented rates & levels over near to medium term.
Supply Side-Led Market Scenario:
The near-term outlook for the Aerospace & Defense industry contrastingly is going to be dominated by the supply side for a change and the situation there could be termed as difficult, complex & challenging marked by supply chain disruptions, bottlenecks, constraints & labor shortages in an uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by high inflation levels & monetary policy tightening underway by the Fed to contain it.
The situation has been gradually ameliorating but is likely to hinder plans being chalked out by the industry OEMs to ramp up production rates to the levels being anticipated over near term as is clearly visible in the case of commercial aviation. The emerging geopolitical challenges, conflicts & tensions and ongoing power plays are likely to provide significant growth opportunities to the U.S. aerospace & defense industry over near to medium term with defense budgets across most regions & nations headed northwards.
Against this backdrop, the report analyzes & provides:
- Overall Strategy Focus & Key Strategies & Plans being chalked out by the Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense companies
- Insights into Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to shape the future of the Global Aerospace & Defense industry over medium term
- Outlining of Emerging, Potential Growth Opportunities
- Identifies Key Driving & Restraining Forces impacting the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through a comprehensive Force Field Analysis
- Provides an overview of Key, Upcoming U.S. Defense Programs
- Analysis of U.S. Defense Budget & overall Budgetary Trend across Key Nations
- In-Focus, Emerging, Game-Changer Technologies
- Comprehensive Outlook & Medium-Term Demand Growth Projections for the U.S. and Global Aerospace & Defense industry
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the USA's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3 SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 U.S. A&D Primes
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies
Section 5 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs
- Analysis Coverage:
- Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 7 Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 Latest & Upcoming U.S. Defense Programs - Program Factsheets & Analysis
- Program Size
- Scale & Scope
- Competing OEMs
- Program Stage & Status
- Contract Awards
- Latest Developments
- Upcoming Milestones
- Program Outlook
Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2023-2027
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
- U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends
- Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations
- Market Outlook & Growth Projections
- Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2023-2027
- Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qvuqk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article