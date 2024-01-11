United States Agricultural Machinery Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $57.34 Billion by 2030 - Irrigation Equipment Dominates

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Agricultural Machinery Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Agricultural Machinery Market was US$ 36.03 Billion in 2022 and is expected to attain US$ 57.34 Billion by 2030, growing at a 5.98% between 2022 and 2030

Today agriculture is going through major adjustments because of digitization and automation. Agriculture has always been a driver of innovation of latest technologies and developments, mainly within the United States. The penetration and adoption of mechanization practices throughout the U.S. force the sale of new agriculture devices.

A growing number of technologically superior agriculture gadget and implements is the answer to shop time and money and increase yields. And the government is eager on growing the mechanization fee among farmers, boosting the demand and sales of new agricultural device. The mechanization of farms is deemed essential for the United States agriculture area as it has the capability to enhance food manufacturing.



Rising mechanization in the USA agriculture region and the surge in farmer's income are in all likelihood to be a number one factors riding the growth of Agriculture machinery market. In recent times, there has been a super upward thrust in automation within those agricultural machines, ensuing in heightened productivity in the agricultural sector. The adoption of those computerized gear has verified to be an enormous gain for the market.



Furthermore, the incorporation of GPS answers and Internet of Things (IoT) applications into agricultural equipment is poised to enhance production on this industry. These machines serve numerous functions, together with harvesting, threshing, and land improvement. The farmers within the USA had been capable of availing themselves of well-timed subsidies on agricultural equipment purchases. This, in flip, has helped even small-scale farmers make investments inside the United States agricultural machinery.



Additionally, technologically superior agricultural robotics, like self-sufficient tractors, plowing and cultivating machinery, planting equipment, sprayer irrigation equipment, and haying and forage machinery to help United States farmers produce food at low expenses to satisfy the developing demand for meals, are expected to be higher potentialities for market growth for the duration of the approaching yearly.

Increase agricultural output sustainably via the usage of a variety of surroundings-friendly strategies, reducing the use of outside inputs, and assisting farmers adapt to the extra frequent climate extremes that occur with climate trade to growth their resilience and decrease greenhouse fuel emissions. Thus, the growth in mechanization of agricultural sports is using the adoption of agriculture machinery, thereby surging the agriculture equipment industry boom.

Irrigation Equipment Dominates the US Agricultural Machinery Market

In the United States Agricultural Machinery Market, machinery types include Irrigation Machinery, Tractors, Ploughing and Cultivation Machinery, Harvesting Machinery, Haying and Forage Machinery, Planting Machinery, and Sprayers.

Irrigation equipment holds the highest market proportion in the US Agricultural Machinery Market.

Reasons for its dominance include the growing need for water-efficient and sustainable agriculture, technological advancements, sustainability practices, and government incentives.

Efficient water management amid changing weather patterns is crucial for solid crop yields.

Irrigation machinery's evolution with precision, automation, and remote monitoring capabilities has attracted modern farmers.

Sustainable farming practices and government incentives for water-efficient production have spurred investments in irrigation machinery.

Gravity Irrigation Leads in Growth

In the Irrigation Machinery segment, the fastest-growing category in the US Agricultural Machinery Market is Gravity Irrigation.

Gravity irrigation is characterized by its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness.

It utilizes gravity's force to distribute water, making it suitable for smaller and resource-constrained farms.

This aligns with sustainable farming trends, reducing energy consumption and equipment complexity.

Government incentives favoring water conservation further drive its adoption.

Its adaptability to various crops and terrains adds to its appeal.

Shift Towards Sub-40 HP Tractors

In the Tractor segment by Power Engine, agricultural machinery with less than 40 horsepower (HP) is expected to capture the highest market share.

Smaller and more versatile machines are gaining popularity among farmers due to their agility, fuel efficiency, and suitability for smaller farms and specialized tasks.

They align with the trend towards sustainable and precision agriculture, allowing farmers to optimize resource usage.

These machines are evolving to meet modern farming needs and are poised to dominate the market.

Cultivation and Tillers Lead in Ploughing and Cultivation

In the Ploughing and Cultivation segment, Cultivation and Tillers take the lead.

They are essential for soil preparation and crop health, catering to the demand for high yields, adaptability, and technological advancements.

These machines are used across various farms and offer efficiency, especially in sustainable agriculture.

Advancements have led to automated and eco-friendly options, reducing chemical usage and conserving resources.

They play a pivotal role in ensuring advanced yields and sustainable land management.

Tedders and Rakes Show Rapid Growth in Haying and Forage Machinery

In the Haying and Forage Machinery segment, Tedders and Rakes are the fastest-growing categories.

They meet the growing demand for high-quality forage in the dairy and livestock industries.

These machines enhance forage performance and quality by aerating, drying, and collecting hay gently.

Technological improvements have made them more efficient and user-friendly.

They are expected to sustain their rapid growth as the agriculture sector prioritizes sustainability and productivity.

Key Market Leaders



John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Titan Machinery Inc., Class, Lindsay Corporation and Alamo Group Inc are the important thing player within the United States agriculture equipment market.



December 2022: CNH Industrial added new Automation and Autonomy Solutions to the Ag Tech portfolio in Phoenix, Arizona, and United States of America. These New Driverless Tillage and Driver Assist Harvest answers from Raven, and Baler Automation from Case IH and New Holland, can deliver automation and self-reliant equipment upgrades and assist clear up farmers' most giant demanding situations to increasing productiveness.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO Corporation

Kubota Corporation

Titan Machinery Inc

Class

Lindsay Corporation

Alamo Group Inc

Machinery Type - Market has been covered from 7 viewpoints

Irrigation Machinery

Tractors

Ploughing and Cultivation Machinery

Harvesting Machinery

Haying and Forage Machinery

Planting Machinery

Sprayer

Irrigation Machinery

Gravity Irrigation

Miro-Irrigation

Sprinkler

Tractor by Engine Power

Above 40 HP

< 100 HP

+ HP

Plowing and Cultivation Machinery

Cultivation and Tillers

Harrows

Ploughs

Other Product Types

Harvesting Machinery

Combine Harvesting

Harvesting Robots

Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters

Haying and Forage Machinery

Mowers

Balers

Tedders and Rakes

Forage Harvesters

Others

Planting Machinery

Sprayer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf95rg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets