United States Air Force Hires Top Agency MaxAudience For Social Media Services

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the United States Air Force through a long and intense process has chosen in their best opinion the top social media agency in the United States - MaxAudience. MaxAudience has helped hundreds and hundreds of clients from Fortune 50 all the way down to very successful start up's over the last 10 years. United States Air Force 337th Recruiting Squadron, Staff Sergeant, Kyle Kennison said, "after several months of searching, we have chosen MaxAudience to handle our social media campaign for recruiting. We are very happy to partner up with such a proven company that has shown time and time again over the years that they are on the cutting edge of innovation in the social media space."

United States Air Force 337th Recruiting Squadron, Staff Sergeant, Kyle Kennison said, "after several months of searching, we have chosen MaxAudience to handle our social media campaign for recruiting. We are very happy to partner up with such a proven company that has shown time and time again over the years that they are on the cutting edge of innovation in the social media space."

This is not the first time MaxAudience has won a project against stiff competition for a major account. MaxAudience has worked with some of the largest companies on the planet, including Intel Corporation, LendingTree, Quicken, Duke University, and hundreds of others.

MaxAudience is more than just a web design, brand management, and advertising agency. They create precise, high ROI, marketing campaigns that deliver inspiring results to help their clients win in their marketplace. Assisting brands by providing design and messaging solutions, it reinvigorates stale, non-performing or underperforming Ad Campaigns, Websites, Social Media Campaigns, and other online and offline initiatives.

"While the United States Air Force is a big client," said Matt Smith MaxAudience CMO, "we have a lot of experience helping clients of all sizes. Whether your marketing budget is in the millions or just several thousand dollars a month, we treat every client with care. We are meeting with them every week, listening to their needs, and designing the best strategies to help them reach their goals. Our team has been together for a very long time, and we work well together. Some of our clients have been with us since the very beginning, and we believe will never leave us, and we appreciate their loyalty. But we recognize that we have to earn that loyalty each month with hard efficient work that produces amazing results".

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Smith, C.M.O

MaxAudience, Inc.

5845 Avenida Encinas, Suite 128

Carlsbad, CA 92008

844-567-2810

217265@email4pr.com

SOURCE MaxAudience

Related Links

https://www.maxaudience.com/tag/social-media-marketing-carlsbad/

