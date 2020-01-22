United States Air Force Plans to "Aim High" Leveraging the Science of Neuroplasticity

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathwaves, a Miami-based digital therapeutics company, has been awarded a U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract through AFWERX and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to advance the development of the NeuroEmpowerment™ methodology.

www.PathwavesLife.com Pathwaves is a Miami-based digital therapeutics company specializing in NeuroEmpowerment™ - a proprietary, multi-dimensional and transformative methodology that uses the powerful principles of neuroplasticity, neuro technology, therapy and coaching to help individuals attain their optimal state of mental, emotional, spiritual and physical harmony.

Pathwaves has effectively established a tracked, evidence-based process that quantifies and improves cognitive mental and emotional function. The NeuroEmpowerment™ process is based on the science of neuroplasticity — the brain and body's ability to build new neural pathways and synapses. The methodology is a unique combination of cutting-edge digital integration technology (neurotechnology), coaching and counseling, along with therapeutic mindfulness techniques that provide natural and sustainable results.

During the last decade, approximately 20% of U.S. Air Force personnel have annually been diagnosed with a mental health disorder (source January 2017 Deployment Health Clinical Center report). Pathwaves has been highly successful in relieving symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, depression, sleep issues, ADD/ADHD and an array of other issues.

"Our team is excited about the opportunity to work with the dedicated men and women who serve in the U.S. Air Force. We look forward to helping them to function at their optimum with our NeuroEmpowerment™ process," says Geoff Cole, Founder and CEO of Pathwaves.

The Pathwaves NeuroEmpowerment™ platform will, for the first time, provide the U.S. Air Force with the ability to objectively quantify their personnel's level of mental function. The process begins with the proprietary NeuroQuant™ as the first step of their modern approach to not only resolving mental health issues, but enabling the highest levels of mental performance. The NeuroQuant™ reveals the areas of imbalance, and is followed by an average of 12 neurofeedforward™ sessions — a proprietary process that uses neurtechnology to create new, previously non-existent neural pathways and synaptic connections. The sessions are designed to correct the imbalances and are supported by therapy and coaching. The methodology is non-invasive and medication-free.

For more information, visit pathwaveslife.com, email getbalanced@pathwaves.com or call (305) 858-6616.

About AFWERX: Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results. AFWERX has partnered with the AFRL, a scientific research organization operated by the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, to streamline the SBIR process to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead.

