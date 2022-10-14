United States Air Purifier Markets Report 2022-2027: Advent of Smart Air Purifiers and Advanced Filters & Growth in Online Sales to Create New Growth Avenues

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Air Purifier Market, By Filter Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States air purifier market was valued at USD3217.17 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 7.17% in the forecast period to reach USD4750.11 million by 2027.

Factors such as the massive adoption of air purifiers in the residential sector and consumers' growing health-consciousness and expenditure capacity are the primary factors driving the demand for the United States air purifier market.

The advent of smart air purifiers and advanced filters that can efficiently maintain indoor air quality and the growing popularity of the online sales channel is expected to create new growth avenues for the United States air purifier market players in the coming years.



Residents of the United States use excessive chimneys throughout the year to combat the cold weather outside their homes. The remains obtained from these chimneys are the primary reason for the growing indoor pollution. Also, the flowing industrial effluents in the country with the wind and the emission from the automobiles affect the air quality.

Ohio, Indiana, Florida, and many other countries are witnessing degrading air quality and rising pollution levels. Therefore, consumers invest in air purifiers to prevent the adverse effects of low air quality. The high demand for air purifiers within the country to suit the improved living standards of consumers is expected to fuel the United States air purifier market growth over the next five years.



Based on regional analysis, the south region dominated the market in 2021 and captured 42.30% of the overall market share. The region boasts of high population density and industrialization. The increase in the number of factories and industries and the rise in the installation of air purifiers in corporate offices, schools, and hospitals are driving the market demand in the region.

