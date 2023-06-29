United States Alkaline and Other Enhanced Waters Market Report: Beverage Segment Lines Continue to Blur as Interest in Premium Quasi-Water Beverages Continues

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alkaline and Other Enhanced Waters in the U.S. through 2026" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation on the rapidly evolving segments of the U.S. value-added water industry assesses the current state and future expectations for a market characterized by innovation and new product entries with increasingly varied ingredients and functional benefits. It provides an overview of the sub-segments including alkaline water, regular and low-calorie enhanced waters, flavored water and essence water, examining sales, growth, share, distribution channels and more.

Principal competitors are identified along with small, growing companies and their brands. It includes analysis of leading brands' advertising expenditures, market drivers that will propel growth and five year market projections. It discusses and quantifies niche water beverage segments such as floral waters, weight management/keto waters, wine waters, detox waters, etc.) that are not included in value-added water market totals but are considered separately in a dedicated chapter. These emerging and increasingly fragmented functional benefit or ingredient-based beverage segments are quantified and discussed and their growth prospects through 2026 are forecasted. The market forces driving innovation and blurring the lines between beverage segments as interest in premium quasi-water beverages continues is also discussed and analyzed.

The report provides in-depth data and market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through BMC's reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.

Questions answered in this market report include:

What are the leading brands, how did they perform in 2021 and what is the preliminary read on how their year-end numbers will shake out in 2022?

What product types comprise the category? What percentage of market share does each sub-segment hold? What segments comprise the newly-added niche water beverage category?

What trends and developments drive the U.S. market for enhanced and other value added waters? How big are the niche water beverage segments?

How big is the U.S. value-added bottled water market, as measured in wholesale dollars and gallons?

What is the likely market size for flavored, enhanced, alkaline and other value-added waters over the next five years? What is the likely size of the niche water beverage segment in 2026?

There is much excitement about innovative niche segments based on function or premium ingredients. How big are the plant water, protein waters, detox waters, wine waters, flower/floral waters, spice/herbal waters, weight-management/keto waters, collagen/beauty water and rain water segments? How large are they expected to be by 2026?

The report includes analysis of distribution channels, packaging, advertising expenditures and demographics - as well as category projections. Through in-depth analysis backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers of this market research get a thorough understanding of all facets of the market including:

An overview and current statistics of the overall bottled water, as well as value-added water markets.

A drill-down into the various sub-segments of the market, with statistical data on volume, per capita consumption and wholesale dollars by sub-segment for regular enhanced water, low-calorie enhanced water, flavored water, alkaline water and essence water.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, BlueTriton Brands, Nestle USA , Alkaline Water Company, Keurig Dr Pepper (Bai and Core), Aquahydrate, Hint Inc., HyEdge, Inc., Oxigen Beverages and Talking Rain.

, Alkaline Water Company, Keurig Dr Pepper (Bai and Core), Aquahydrate, Hint Inc., HyEdge, Inc., Oxigen Beverages and Talking Rain. Data detailing volume of the value-added water market and its sub-segments by various on and off-premise distribution channels including foodservice. The sub-segments detailed by channel include flavored waters, enhanced waters, essence water and alkaline water.

An analysis of volume by container type, including plastic and pouches, also broken down by value-added sub-segments.

Discussion of the fledgling niche water beverage segment, including winners and losers to 2025 and a profile of four promising niche water beverage brands. Niche segments quantified and forecasted include: - plant water, protein waters, detox waters, wine waters, flower/floral waters, spice/herbal waters, weight management/keto waters, and rain waters.

Advertising expenditures of the leading brands and a look at category spending by 18 media types (including Internet).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key segments.

Five-year projections for the market and its sub-segments through 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. BOTTLED WATER MARKET

2. THE VALUE-ADDED WATER MARKET

The Value-Added Water Market Segments

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Essence Water

Alkaline Water

The Niche Water Beverage Segment

3. VALUE-ADDED WATER DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

4. VALUE-ADDED WATER PACKAGING

5. THE LEADING VALUE-ADDED WATER COMPANIES AND BRANDS

Coca-Cola Company

Glaceau

PepsiCo

Propel

LIFEWTR

SoBeWater

Alkaline Water Company

Alkaline88

BlueTriton Brands

Splash Blast

Nestle USA

Essentia

Aquahydrate

Aquahydrate

Hint, Inc.

Hint Water

Keurig Dr Pepper

Bai

Core Water

HyEdge, Inc.

HFactor

Oxigen Beverages

OxiGen

Other Value-Added Water Brands

6. THE NICHE WATER BEVERAGE MARKET

Niche Water Beverages Brands

Protein2O

Treo Fruit & Birch Water

& Birch Water True Nopal Cactus Water

Caliwater

7. VALUE-ADDED WATER ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

Value-Added Water Advertising Expenditures

Expenditures by Brand

Expenditures by Media

8. DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE VALUE-ADDED WATER CONSUMER

The Value-Added Water Consumer

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Comparative Demographics of Enhanced Water Brands

