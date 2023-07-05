United States Alopecia Areata Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast Report, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032 Featuring Eli Lilly, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, & Legacy Healthcare

05 Jul, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alopecia Areata - U.S Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Alopecia areata - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Alopecia areata historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alopecia areata market trends in the United States.
The Alopecia areata market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted United States Alopecia areata market size. The report also covers the Alopecia areata procedure, SWOT analysis, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Alopecia areata Epidemiology
The epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of alopecia areata, total diagnosed cases of alopecia areata, type-specific cases of alopecia areata, cases of alopecia areata based on the age of onset, severity-specific cases of alopecia areata, comorbidities associated with alopecia areata covering the United States from 2019 to 2032.
Key Findings
- In 2022, the total prevalent cases of Alopecia areata in the US were ~704,000 cases, which are anticipated to increase by 2032.
- The diagnosed cases of Alopecia areata were ~435,000 in the US in 2022.
- As per type-specific cases of Alopecia areata, the Alopecia areata (patchy) type accounted for ~437,000 cases, whereas beard Alopecia areata accounted for the least number of cases, i.e., ~3,500 cases in the US in 2022.
- In 2022, the cases as per the age of onset were ~592,000 cases before 40 years, whereas, after 40 years, there were ~113,000 cases in the US.
Alopecia areata Drug Chapters
Alopecia areata marketed drugs
OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation
OLUMIANT is an oral, selective, reversible inhibitor of JAK1 and JAK2 that works inside the body by disrupting the cytokine signaling pathway involved in the Alopecia areata by inhibiting the activation of ATPase on JAK and blocks the signal transmission to cells through STATs.
Data from the two pivotal Phase III clinical trials showed that patients who received OLUMIANT achieved significant hair regrowth resulting in more scalp coverage and eyebrow and eyelash improvements. The recommended dose of OLUMIANT is 2 mg/day, increasing to 4 mg/day if treatment response is inadequate.
Alopecia areata emerging drugs
CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib): Concert Pharmaceuticals
CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib), an oral inhibitor of JAK1 and JAK2, is an investigational JAK inhibitor designed to target the immunological basis of Alopecia areata. The US FDA has granted BTD and Fast Track Designation (FTD) to CTP-543 for treating Alopecia areata.
Recently, the company has presented the positive results from two Phase III studies (THRIVE-AA1, THRIVE-AA2) at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. Furthermore, the company intends to submit the NDA and the data from the THRIVE-AA1 study to the US FDA in the first half of 2023.
PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib): Pfizer
PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), a dual inhibitor of the TEC family of tyrosine kinases and JAK3 is an investigational oral once-daily treatment, i.e., the first in a new class of oral highly selective kinase inhibitors. The US FDA has granted BTD to PF-06651600 for treating Alopecia areata.
The company recently announced positive results from two Phase III studies (ALLEGRO-IIb/III, ALLEGRO-LT). Furthermore, the US FDA and EMA have accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) and Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ritlecitinib in Alopecia areata.
Market Outlook
- In 2022, the US had a market size of ~USD 110 million. The market size is expected to undergo a significant shift by 2032.
- In 2022, topical steroids generated the largest revenue, i.e., ~USD 60 million in 2022, among all the other therapies in the US.
- Systemic steroids accounted for the second largest revenue share in the US, which was ~USD 22 million in 2022.
- OLUMIANT had the smallest market share, ~USD 2 million, in the US in 2022.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers a descriptive overview of Alopecia areata, explaining its procedure, types, indications, and currently available therapies.
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into Alopecia areata epidemiology and treatment.
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies for Alopecia areata is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies which will impact the current treatment landscape.
- A detailed review of the Alopecia areata market, historical and forecasted, is included in the report, covering the United States drug outreach.
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the United States Alopecia areata market.
Report Highlights
- The robust pipeline with novel MoA and oral RoA, increasing prevalence, and effectiveness of drugs will positively drive the Alopecia areata market.
Alopecia areata Report Insights
- Patient Population
- Therapeutic Approaches
- Alopecia areata Pipeline Analysis
- Alopecia areata Market Size and Trends
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of Upcoming Therapies
Alopecia areata Report Key Strengths
- Ten-year Forecast
- The United States
- Alopecia areata Epidemiology Segmentation
- Key Cross Competition
- Highly Analyzed Market
- Drugs Uptake
Alopecia areata Report Assessment
- Current Treatment Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Market Attractiveness
- SWOT analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Alopecia areata Market Overview at a Glance
3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Alopecia areata in 2019
3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Alopecia areata in 2032
4. Executive Summary of Alopecia areata
5. Key Events
6. Disease Background and Overview
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Clinical Manifestation
6.3. Risk Factors
6.4. Prognosis
6.5. Diagnosis
6.5.1. Differential diagnosis
6.5.2. Comorbidities Associated With Alopecia Areata
6.6. Treatment
6.6.1. Treatment Guidelines
6.6.2. The Alopecia Areata Consensus of Experts (ACE) Study
6.6.3. Other Guidelines
7. Methodology
8. Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Assumptions and Rationale
8.3. The United States
8.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata in the United States
8.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Alopecia Areata in the United States
8.3.3. Type-specific Cases of Alopecia Areata in the United States
8.3.4. Cases of Alopecia Areata Based on age of Onset in the United States
8.3.5. Severity-specific Cases of Alopecia Areata in the United States
8.3.6. Comorbidities Associated with Alopecia Areata in the United States
9. Patient Journey
10. Marketed Therapies
10.1. OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation
10.1.1. Drug Description
10.1.2. Regulatory Milestone
10.1.3. Other Development Activities
10.1.4. Clinical Development
10.1.5. Safety and Efficacy
10.1.6. Ongoing Pipeline Activities
11. Emerging Therapies
11.1. Key Cross of Emerging Therapies
11.2. CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib): Concert Pharmaceuticals
11.2.1. Drug Description
11.2.2. Other Development Activities
11.2.3. Clinical Development
11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.3. PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib): Pfizer
11.4. Coacillium (LH-8): Legacy Healthcare
12. Alopecia areata: Market Analysis
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Market Outlook
12.3. Attribute Analysis
12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions
12.5. The United States Market Size
12.5.1. Total Market Size of Alopecia Areata in the United States
12.5.2. Market Size of Alopecia Areata by Therapies in the United States
13. KOL Views
14. Unmet Needs
15. SWOT Analysis
16. Market Access and Reimbursement
16.1. The United States
16.1.1. Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
16.1.2. Patient Access Program and Copay
17. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo0chi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article