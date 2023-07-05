United States Alopecia Areata Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast Report, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032 Featuring Eli Lilly, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, & Legacy Healthcare

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alopecia Areata - U.S Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Alopecia areata - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Alopecia areata historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alopecia areata market trends in the United States.



The Alopecia areata market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted United States Alopecia areata market size. The report also covers the Alopecia areata procedure, SWOT analysis, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Alopecia areata Epidemiology



The epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of alopecia areata, total diagnosed cases of alopecia areata, type-specific cases of alopecia areata, cases of alopecia areata based on the age of onset, severity-specific cases of alopecia areata, comorbidities associated with alopecia areata covering the United States from 2019 to 2032.



Key Findings

In 2022, the total prevalent cases of Alopecia areata in the US were ~704,000 cases, which are anticipated to increase by 2032.

The diagnosed cases of Alopecia areata were ~435,000 in the US in 2022.

As per type-specific cases of Alopecia areata, the Alopecia areata (patchy) type accounted for ~437,000 cases, whereas beard Alopecia areata accounted for the least number of cases, i.e., ~3,500 cases in the US in 2022.

In 2022, the cases as per the age of onset were ~592,000 cases before 40 years, whereas, after 40 years, there were ~113,000 cases in the US.

Alopecia areata Drug Chapters



Alopecia areata marketed drugs



OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation



OLUMIANT is an oral, selective, reversible inhibitor of JAK1 and JAK2 that works inside the body by disrupting the cytokine signaling pathway involved in the Alopecia areata by inhibiting the activation of ATPase on JAK and blocks the signal transmission to cells through STATs.

Data from the two pivotal Phase III clinical trials showed that patients who received OLUMIANT achieved significant hair regrowth resulting in more scalp coverage and eyebrow and eyelash improvements. The recommended dose of OLUMIANT is 2 mg/day, increasing to 4 mg/day if treatment response is inadequate.



Alopecia areata emerging drugs

CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib): Concert Pharmaceuticals



CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib), an oral inhibitor of JAK1 and JAK2, is an investigational JAK inhibitor designed to target the immunological basis of Alopecia areata. The US FDA has granted BTD and Fast Track Designation (FTD) to CTP-543 for treating Alopecia areata.

Recently, the company has presented the positive results from two Phase III studies (THRIVE-AA1, THRIVE-AA2) at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. Furthermore, the company intends to submit the NDA and the data from the THRIVE-AA1 study to the US FDA in the first half of 2023.



PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib): Pfizer



PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), a dual inhibitor of the TEC family of tyrosine kinases and JAK3 is an investigational oral once-daily treatment, i.e., the first in a new class of oral highly selective kinase inhibitors. The US FDA has granted BTD to PF-06651600 for treating Alopecia areata.

The company recently announced positive results from two Phase III studies (ALLEGRO-IIb/III, ALLEGRO-LT). Furthermore, the US FDA and EMA have accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) and Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ritlecitinib in Alopecia areata.



Market Outlook

In 2022, the US had a market size of ~USD 110 million . The market size is expected to undergo a significant shift by 2032.

. The market size is expected to undergo a significant shift by 2032. In 2022, topical steroids generated the largest revenue, i.e., ~USD 60 million in 2022, among all the other therapies in the US.

in 2022, among all the other therapies in the US. Systemic steroids accounted for the second largest revenue share in the US, which was ~USD 22 million in 2022.

in 2022. OLUMIANT had the smallest market share, ~USD 2 million , in the US in 2022.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of Alopecia areata, explaining its procedure, types, indications, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into Alopecia areata epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies for Alopecia areata is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies which will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the Alopecia areata market, historical and forecasted, is included in the report, covering the United States drug outreach.

drug outreach. The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the United States Alopecia areata market.

Report Highlights

The robust pipeline with novel MoA and oral RoA, increasing prevalence, and effectiveness of drugs will positively drive the Alopecia areata market.

Alopecia areata Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Alopecia areata Pipeline Analysis

Alopecia areata Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of Upcoming Therapies

Alopecia areata Report Key Strengths

Ten-year Forecast

The United States

Alopecia areata Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Alopecia areata Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Alopecia areata Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Alopecia areata in 2019

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Alopecia areata in 2032



4. Executive Summary of Alopecia areata



5. Key Events



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Clinical Manifestation

6.3. Risk Factors

6.4. Prognosis

6.5. Diagnosis

6.5.1. Differential diagnosis

6.5.2. Comorbidities Associated With Alopecia Areata

6.6. Treatment

6.6.1. Treatment Guidelines

6.6.2. The Alopecia Areata Consensus of Experts (ACE) Study

6.6.3. Other Guidelines



7. Methodology



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. The United States

8.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata in the United States

8.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Alopecia Areata in the United States

8.3.3. Type-specific Cases of Alopecia Areata in the United States

8.3.4. Cases of Alopecia Areata Based on age of Onset in the United States

8.3.5. Severity-specific Cases of Alopecia Areata in the United States

8.3.6. Comorbidities Associated with Alopecia Areata in the United States



9. Patient Journey



10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation

10.1.1. Drug Description

10.1.2. Regulatory Milestone

10.1.3. Other Development Activities

10.1.4. Clinical Development

10.1.5. Safety and Efficacy

10.1.6. Ongoing Pipeline Activities



11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Key Cross of Emerging Therapies

11.2. CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib): Concert Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Development Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3. PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib): Pfizer

11.4. Coacillium (LH-8): Legacy Healthcare



12. Alopecia areata: Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook

12.3. Attribute Analysis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.5. The United States Market Size

12.5.1. Total Market Size of Alopecia Areata in the United States

12.5.2. Market Size of Alopecia Areata by Therapies in the United States



13. KOL Views



14. Unmet Needs



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. The United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.1.2. Patient Access Program and Copay



17. Appendix

