United States Alternative Healthcare Providers Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Rising Demand for CAMs - Traditional Alternatives Take the Lead

In the US, the alternative healthcare providers market was valued at $20.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $25.77 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.93%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the alternative healthcare providers market in the US. The revenue generated from providing products & services for alternative healthcare is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US alternative healthcare providers market, including the US alternative healthcare providers' market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

Complementary and alternative medical practices (CAM) are diverse medical & healthcare practices and products that are not presently considered part of conventional medicine. This industry provides health services not classified in any other industry, such as meditation, yoga, or massage. The practitioners in this industry operate private or group practices in their own offices or in the facilities of others, such as hospitals, medical centers, or patient homes.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present alternative healthcare providers market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The demand for alternative healthcare providers market is rising due to multiple factors, including the increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness of CAMs, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing adoption of CAMs.

Other factors such as technological & material advancements, the introduction of new formulations, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive research & development activities, the presence of leading key vendors, and government support also contribute to the overall alternative healthcare providers market growth.

In intervention type, traditional alternatives accounted for the highest share of 33.27% in 2022 and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for traditional alternatives is due to the rising disease burden, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population.

By age group, the 30-69 years segment accounted for the highest share of 46.43% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for alternative healthcare providers is due to the number of chronic conditions, chronic pain, attitude towards self-care, and perceived unmet healthcare needs.

In gender type, the women segment accounted for the highest share of 55.43% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for alternative providers among women is due to the rise in chronic conditions, education, household income, attitudes toward self-care, and perceived unmet healthcare needs.

The rising government initiatives to promote the adoption of CAM are also boosting the market. The changing regulatory framework, rising government initiatives, and regulatory norms related to the right to health in all types of medicines are boosting the participation of market players and service providers in the US alternative healthcare providers market.

Columbia Nutritional Inc, The Healing Company, Helio USA, Pure Encapsulation, and Quantum-Touch are some leading players currently dominating the alternative healthcare providers market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the alternative healthcare providers market and gain access to commercially launched products.

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Intervention type

Traditional Alternatives

Mind Healing

Body Healing

Sensory Healing

External Energy

Age Group

<_7 />

18-29 years

30-69 years

> 70 years

Gender type

Women

Men

