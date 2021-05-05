United States Anaphylaxis Markets, 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2027 - Eggs, Milk Products, Crustaceans, Fish, Food Additives, Peanuts, Tree nuts/Seeds

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Anaphylaxis Market, Food Reaction Testing by Food Sources, Treatment & Services, Age group, Urban & Rural, End Users, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this research study, United States Anaphylaxis Market was worth US$ 2.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be $5.3 Billion in 2027.

The United States Anaphylaxis Market is expected to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 11.98% during 2020-2027.

Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction. It is a life-threatening reaction with respiratory, cardiovascular, cutaneous, or gastrointestinal manifestations. The bulk habitual anaphylactic reaction is caused by foods, insect stings, medications and latex. People with hypersensitive to things in their environment, their immune responses overreact to an antigen by discharging chemicals that cause allergy reaction. Anaphylaxis food reaction could be vital and cause death if the prior management not taken.



As per the analysis, in the United States, due to anaphylaxis reaction to foods say Eggs, Milk Products, Crustaceans, Fish, Food Additives, Peanuts, Tree nuts/seeds, the death rate frequency increases with every passing year. However, this leads to an increment in the number of patients.

Approximately 1,500 deaths in the United States happen every year due to anaphylaxis. From 2009 to 2016, the percentage of claims due to food allergy diagnoses was more vital than any other state's medical claims. Besides, North Carolina State has the highest rate in 2016 compared to the low percent in 2009.



The food allergy with the highest average cost and service per patient in 2016 was due to milk products. The United States government authorities and bodies were regularly planning and giving awareness tips. Treatment of anaphylaxis is primarily related to Office or O.P. Services. Patients in the United States consider outpatient emergencies for primary diagnosis and symptoms management. In the United States, Anaphylactic Allergens are more in rural areas as compare to Urban.



The factors driving the United States Anaphylaxis Market are the surge in Allergic Reactions, International Trade & Commerce of Food Materials. However, there are few challenges like a Lack of Awareness & Food Control Infrastructure and Food Control Authorities for this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Food Label Regulations in the United States



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Challenges



6. United States Anaphylaxis Market & Patient Numbers

6.1 Market

6.2 Diagnose Patient Volume



7. Market Share Analysis

7.1 Rural Vs. Urban



8. Treatments & Services - United States Anaphylaxis Market

8.1 Immunology Services

8.2 Allergen Testing

8.3 Venipunctures

8.4 Office or O.P. Services New Patient

8.5 Ingestion Challenge Testing

8.6 Drugs Administered Other Than Oral

8.7 Office or O.P. Services Established Patient

8.8 Therapeutic,Prophylactic, and Dx Injection/Infusions

8.9 Chemistry Tests

8.10 E.D. New or Estab Patients

8.11 Office or Other O.P. Consults

8.12 Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies

8.13 Inpatient Visits

8.14 Others



9. Food Sources - United States Anaphylaxis Market

9.1 Peanuts

9.2 Tree nuts/seeds

9.3 Eggs

9.4 Milk Products

9.5 Crustaceans

9.6 Fish

9.7 Food Additives

9.8 Fruits/Vegetables

9.9 Other Specific Foods



10. Age Group Patient Numbers - United States Anaphylaxis

10.1 Peanuts (9 Categories of Age Group)

10.2 Crustaceans (9 Categories of Age Group)

10.3 Food Additives (9 Categories of Age Group)



11. Rural & Urban - United States Anaphylaxis

11.1 Rural

11.1.1 Market

11.1.2 Patient Numbers

11.2 Urban Market

11.2.1 Market

11.2.2 Patient Numbers



12. End Users - United States Anaphylaxis Market

12.1 Laboratory

12.2 Emergency Room

12.3 Inpatient

12.4 Out Patient

12.5 Food Office

12.6 Others



