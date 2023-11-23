United States Ancient Grains Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028 Featuring Cargill, Bunge, ADM, Great River Organic Milling, Manini's, Urbane Grain, and Grand Teton Ancient Grains

23 Nov, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Ancient Grains Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Ancient Grains market is anticipated to reach a value of $142.27 million by 2028 from $90.37 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%

This can be attributed to the shift towards ancient grains due to their freshness and earthy nutrition. Consumers are gradually rejecting heavily processed foods and adopting organic foods for their diets, as well as seeking healthier alternatives. Additionally, growing consumer awareness about ancient grains will further boost the market during the forecast period.

With the increasing demand for gluten-free food products, kale, and quinoa are experiencing higher demand from health-conscious consumers. This factor drives the demand for ancient grains in the United States marketplace, particularly among millennials who choose gluten-free products.

Millennials are inclined towards healthy food alternatives, leading to the inclusion of ancient grains in edibles such as pizza crust, bars, shakes, and yogurts. Health consciousness among consumers, coupled with growing awareness about gluten-free products, is boosting the growth of the market in the United States.

Growing adoption of superfoods

The growing demand for superfoods is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly favoring grains and pseudo-grains like amaranth and quinoa, which will further drive the market growth. Compared to other grains, chia, amaranth, and quinoa require minimum effort for cultivation, enhancing the demand for ancient grains in the United States market.

Similarly, growing consumer awareness regarding health and demand for gluten-free food and beverages have fueled the growth of the ancient grains market in the US. The chia, amaranth, and quinoa markets are driven by increased demand for organic or natural products in the cosmetic industry. Gluten is associated with various diseases such as intestinal damage and osteoporosis. The rising prevalence of these diseases and increasing consumer awareness have shifted preferences towards healthier substitutes, further driving the demand for the market.

Increased demand for healthy food grains

As consumers become more health-conscious, there has been a significant increase in the demand for ancient grains in the United States. This is expected to create lucrative market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing usage of smart farming techniques and government initiatives to adopt advanced agricultural technology will further boost market growth.

Due to the increased use of these grains in food, cosmetics, and medical industries, the ancient grains market is poised to grow significantly in the US. Ancient grains and pulses are major sources of plant-based nutrition, making them natural and healthy food ingredients that can be used in various industries.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Ancient Grains Market.

  • Cargill Inc.
  • Bunge Limited
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Great River Organic Milling Inc.
  • Manini's, LLC.
  • Urbane Grain Inc.
  • Grand Teton Ancient Grains

Report Scope

United States Ancient Grains Market, by Type:

  • Quinoa
  • Amaranth
  • Millet
  • Sorghum
  • Teff
  • Buckwheat
  • Others

United States Ancient Grains Market, by Application:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Animal Feed
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Others

United States Ancient Grains Market, by Region:

  • North-East
  • Mid-West
  • West
  • East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9htb5

