United States and Canada Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Production Market Analysis Report 2023: A $9.3 Billion Market in 2022 - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and Canada Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Production Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst provides revenue forecasts and analysis and determines the growth opportunities for market participants. The United States and Canada anaerobic digestion market was estimated to be $9.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a 9.9% CAGR by 2030.

The anaerobic digestion market in the United States and Canada is growing rapidly and will continue expanding. Both countries are leveraging the potential of biogas produced through the anaerobic digestion (AD) of energy crops, agricultural waste, organic waste, and sewage sludge.

As national programs aim to reduce methane emissions and align with the Global Methane Pledge, new investments in AD and biogas production are increasing. With industry decarbonization and proper emissions management, the move from biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG) will see a substantial boost.

This study identifies the companies to watch in the United States and Canada anaerobic digestion market and analyzes the factors driving and restraining its growth. It focuses on the following segments: anaerobic digestion and biogas production technology and equipment, feedstock, and biogas and biomethane production.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Diffiullt to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Production Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Energy Consumption by Source

Anaerobic Digestion in the US

Anaerobic Digestion in Canada

Waste Generation

Total Number of Biogas Plants

Food Waste in the US

Anaerobic Digestion Production Value Chain

Anaerobic Digestion Technology/Equipment Value Chain

Key Companies Offering Anaerobic Digestion Technology/Equipment Solutions and Biomethane Off-takers

Agricultural Clean Technology Program and RNG projects in Canada

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Market Segment

3. Companies to Watch

Vanguard Renewables

Anaergia and Total Energies

Divert and Xebec

Nature Energy and Centrisys

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Biogas to Biomethane Upgrade

Growth Opportunity 2: Thermal Hydrolysis Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Containerized and Modular Digesters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egd7f8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets