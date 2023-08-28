United States and Canada Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Production Market Analysis Report 2023: A $9.3 Billion Market in 2022 - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and Canada Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Production Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst provides revenue forecasts and analysis and determines the growth opportunities for market participants. The United States and Canada anaerobic digestion market was estimated to be $9.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a 9.9% CAGR by 2030.

The anaerobic digestion market in the United States and Canada is growing rapidly and will continue expanding. Both countries are leveraging the potential of biogas produced through the anaerobic digestion (AD) of energy crops, agricultural waste, organic waste, and sewage sludge.

As national programs aim to reduce methane emissions and align with the Global Methane Pledge, new investments in AD and biogas production are increasing. With industry decarbonization and proper emissions management, the move from biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG) will see a substantial boost.

This study identifies the companies to watch in the United States and Canada anaerobic digestion market and analyzes the factors driving and restraining its growth. It focuses on the following segments: anaerobic digestion and biogas production technology and equipment, feedstock, and biogas and biomethane production.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Diffiullt to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Production Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Energy Consumption by Source
  • Anaerobic Digestion in the US
  • Anaerobic Digestion in Canada
  • Waste Generation
  • Total Number of Biogas Plants
  • Food Waste in the US
  • Anaerobic Digestion Production Value Chain
  • Anaerobic Digestion Technology/Equipment Value Chain
  • Key Companies Offering Anaerobic Digestion Technology/Equipment Solutions and Biomethane Off-takers
  • Agricultural Clean Technology Program and RNG projects in Canada
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Market Segment

3. Companies to Watch

  • Vanguard Renewables
  • Anaergia and Total Energies
  • Divert and Xebec
  • Nature Energy and Centrisys

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Biogas to Biomethane Upgrade
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Thermal Hydrolysis Technologies
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Containerized and Modular Digesters

