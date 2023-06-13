United States and China OEM RISC-V Applications Development Trends Report 2023: Chipmakers Accelerating Their Investment in RISC-V / Startups and Brands Begin to Explore Advanced RISC-V Applications

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development Trends of RISC-V Applications based on Latest Activities of Major US and Chinese Brands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the current development status of RISC-V manufacturers in the United States and China and examines the development trends of RISC-V in various applications.

RISC-V instruction set architecture has gradually gained a place in IoT (Internet of Things) and embedded systems owing to its advantages of low cost, low power consumption, and high design flexibility.

Over the years, several American manufacturers and startups have begun to develop products in the areas of servers and high-efficiency computing. Meanwhile, buoyed by strong government support, Chinese manufacturers have made progress in implementing RISC-V into PC and mobile phone applications, and further have actively developed the RISC-V industrial ecosystem.

They aim to overcome the harsh sanctions the U.S. has imposed on China's semiconductor sector and achieve China's long-running goal of self-sufficiency in semiconductors by setting up a complete domestic chip supply chain. 

Key Topics Covered:

1. US Brands Begin Exploring High-End Applications
1.1 Startups and Brands Begin to Explore Advanced RISC-V Applications
1.2 Chipmakers Accelerating Their Investment in RISC-V

2. China actively Develops a Domestic RISC-V Ecosystem
2.1 Government Policy Support and Subsidies are Key for China's RISC-V R&D and Sales
2.2 From Leading the Open Source Community to Establishing an Ecosystem of Software and Hardware
2.3 EDA and Advanced Manufacturing Process are Hindered, Advanced RISC-V Chip Independence Remains Elusive

3. Analysis of the Development of RISC-V in Various Applications
3.1 IoT and Embedded Applications
3.2 PCs, Smartphones, and Tablets
3.3 Advanced Servers and Data Centers

4. Analyst's Perspective
4.1 RISC-V to Bring Opportunities to IC industry Chain, IoT, and Startups
4.3 Servers and Data Centers Still in Infancy Stage of Adopting the RISC-V Architecture with the Ecosystem Shaping Up

List of Companies

  • Alibaba
  • AMD
  • Ampere
  • Andes Technology
  • Arm
  • AWS
  • eMemory Technology
  • esperanto.ai
  • Espressif
  • GigaDevice Semiconductor
  • Google
  • GUC
  • Himax Technologies
  • HiSilicon
  • IBM
  • Imagination
  • Intel
  • Linux
  • Macronix
  • Nuclei

