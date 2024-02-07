United States and Europe Long-haul Electric Truck Charging Ecosystem Analysis Report 2023-2030: Energy Demand from HDTs Creates Revenue Generation Potential for Charging Point Operators

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Long-haul Electric Truck Charging Ecosystem-United States and Europe" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

238,000 electric HDTs to be in long-haul operation in the United States and Europe by 2030

The total energy demand for these trucks will likely be about 79 TWh. To cater to this demand, 150 kW-1 MW chargers will become the predominant charging solutions for long-haul operation, while 350 kW-1 MW chargers will gain adoption for public/en-route charging in this decade.

The charging infrastructure value chain must be robust and efficient to meet this demand. The value chain starts from energy generation, followed by storage and distribution through transmission and distribution operators to reach various hubs, after which charging stations are installed in private/public hubs to offer charging services to customers. Multiple participants are involved in different parts of the value chain to cater to the charging requirements of the increasing number of electric trucks in operation.

By 2030, about 67,000 chargers will be necessary to cater to this demand in the United States and Europe exclusively for long-haul operations, leading to immense growth opportunities for charging ecosystem participants.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Developing Competent Charging Technology to Drive Market Growth
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Inbuilt Charging Solutions in Fleet Yards for Better Fleet TCO

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electric
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Powertrain Technology Segmentation
  • Charger Power Output and EV Charging Value Chain Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Metrics

Forecasting Electric Charger Requirements - The United States

  • Total Installed DC Fast Chargers (>50 kW)
  • Share by State and CPO (>50 kW)
  • HDT Long-haul Vehicles in Operation (VIO) and Energy Demand
  • Factors Impacting Charger Requirements - Distance/Day
  • Factors Impacting Charger Requirements - En-route Charging Percent
  • En-route Charging - Time it Takes to Charge Across Various Power Outputs
  • Destination Charging - Charging Time Across Various Power Outputs
  • Total Energy Demand - En-route Charging vs. Destination Charging
  • Charger Forecast - En route vs. Destination Across Power Outputs

Forecasting Electric Charger Requirements - Europe

  • Total Installed DC Fast Chargers (>50 kW)
  • Share by Country and CPO (>50 kW)
  • HDT Long-haul VIO and Energy Demand
  • Factors Impacting Charger Requirements - Distance/Day
  • Factors Impacting Charger Requirements - En-route Charging Percent
  • En-route Charging - Time it Takes to Charge Across Various Power Outputs
  • Destination Charging - Time it Takes to Charge Across Various Power Outputs
  • Total Energy Demand - En-route Charging vs. Destination Charging
  • Charger Forecast - En-route vs Destination Across Power Outputs

Innovations in HD Charging

  • Megawatt Charging System (MCS)
  • Electric Roads - Inductive & Conductive Charging of HDTs
  • Bi-directional Charging

Leading Participants in Long-haul Truck Charging and Notable Partnerships

  • Major Charging Ecosystem Players
  • Key Partnerships for Long-haul Truck Charging Stations

Conclusion

  • Top 4 Takeaways

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhdtp7

