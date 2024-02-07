United States and Europe Long-haul Electric Truck Charging Ecosystem Analysis Report 2023-2030: Energy Demand from HDTs Creates Revenue Generation Potential for Charging Point Operators

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Long-haul Electric Truck Charging Ecosystem-United States and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

238,000 electric HDTs to be in long-haul operation in the United States and Europe by 2030

The total energy demand for these trucks will likely be about 79 TWh. To cater to this demand, 150 kW-1 MW chargers will become the predominant charging solutions for long-haul operation, while 350 kW-1 MW chargers will gain adoption for public/en-route charging in this decade.

The charging infrastructure value chain must be robust and efficient to meet this demand. The value chain starts from energy generation, followed by storage and distribution through transmission and distribution operators to reach various hubs, after which charging stations are installed in private/public hubs to offer charging services to customers. Multiple participants are involved in different parts of the value chain to cater to the charging requirements of the increasing number of electric trucks in operation.

By 2030, about 67,000 chargers will be necessary to cater to this demand in the United States and Europe exclusively for long-haul operations, leading to immense growth opportunities for charging ecosystem participants.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Developing Competent Charging Technology to Drive Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Inbuilt Charging Solutions in Fleet Yards for Better Fleet TCO

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electric

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

Charger Power Output and EV Charging Value Chain Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Forecasting Electric Charger Requirements - The United States

Total Installed DC Fast Chargers (>50 kW)

Share by State and CPO (>50 kW)

HDT Long-haul Vehicles in Operation (VIO) and Energy Demand

Factors Impacting Charger Requirements - Distance/Day

Factors Impacting Charger Requirements - En-route Charging Percent

En-route Charging - Time it Takes to Charge Across Various Power Outputs

Destination Charging - Charging Time Across Various Power Outputs

Total Energy Demand - En-route Charging vs. Destination Charging

Charger Forecast - En route vs. Destination Across Power Outputs

Forecasting Electric Charger Requirements - Europe

Total Installed DC Fast Chargers (>50 kW)

Share by Country and CPO (>50 kW)

HDT Long-haul VIO and Energy Demand

Factors Impacting Charger Requirements - Distance/Day

Factors Impacting Charger Requirements - En-route Charging Percent

En-route Charging - Time it Takes to Charge Across Various Power Outputs

Destination Charging - Time it Takes to Charge Across Various Power Outputs

Total Energy Demand - En-route Charging vs. Destination Charging

Charger Forecast - En-route vs Destination Across Power Outputs

Innovations in HD Charging

Megawatt Charging System (MCS)

Electric Roads - Inductive & Conductive Charging of HDTs

Bi-directional Charging

Leading Participants in Long-haul Truck Charging and Notable Partnerships

Major Charging Ecosystem Players

Key Partnerships for Long-haul Truck Charging Stations

Conclusion

Top 4 Takeaways

Next Steps

