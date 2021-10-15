United States and International Buy Now, Pay Later Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buy Now, Pay Later: Point of Sale Installment Loans in the U.S. Market and International Perspectives, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) lending volumes were surging even prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, with consumers shifting their financing preferences from revolving credit products such as credit cards to installment loan products.

After the initial onset of the pandemic and through subsequent waves of variants and variable infection rates, consumers both paid down their outstanding credit card balances and rapidly increased their use of debit cards and BNPL installment loans. In a landscape of unstable economic recovery and uncertain health outcomes, consumers sought out and adopted budgeting and payment methods that aligned with those trends and gave them greater control over their household finances.

Consumer credit is a multi-trillion dollar industry in the U.S., with BNPL installment loan (also called point-of-sale or POS installment loan) volume subsumed under the financial results reporting category of "personal loans."

This report slices out BNPL installment loans from their parent category, providing U.S. market size estimates for 2015 vs. 2020, as well as year-by-year projections through 2025. These projections were developed in the context of swift changes in consumer payment preferences during the pandemic, as well as macro-U.S. economic and consumer demographic trends.

While focusing on the BNPL installment loan industry in the U.S., this report also covers the wider context on BNPL financing in Asian, European, and Latin American countries.

This report reviews current U.S. consumer borrowing behaviors; strategic positioning initiatives by financial technology companies (fintechs), banks, card issuers and card networks; and the cross-border rollout of those initiatives across product categories and commerce platforms.

It also analyzes each of the principal business models in the industry, examining the potential viability of each model as more players join and bring their own marketing messages, merchant partnerships, and revenue models.

The report provides a complete industry context for BNPL installment lending, an assessment of the strategies and success of extant and new participants in the sector, and a detailed analysis of the opportunities and challenges to those entering or competing in the BNPL sector.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Scope & Methodology

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

BNPL Market Trends

Surging Even Before COVID-19

Longer Term Payment Trends Accelerated

Credit Cards Affected by Pandemic Payment Changes

BNPL in the Payments Landscape

BNPL Was Made for a Global Pandemic

Credit Card Balances Fell with Shutdown . and Then Consumers Paid off Their Balances

Debit Card Use Increased During the Pandemic

Robust 15% CAGR Projected for BNPL 2020-2025

Trends and Opportunities

Banks

Merchants

Fintechs

Robust and Frictionless Digital Strategy Is Essential

Responsible Lending in Coronavirus-Altered Economy

Diverse Strategies Based on Credit Segmentation

2. Market Growth Opportunities

Strategic Considerations for Market Participants

Consumers Research and Shop Via Mobile, Even if They Buy In-Store

Emphasis on Responsible Lending

Accelerating BNPL Growth

The Morphing of Installment Loans

3. U.S. Industry Context

The Consumer Credit Market Before BNPL Installment Finance

Finance Companies and Credit Card/Store Card Lines of Credit

The Opportunity That Created BNPL Finance

BNPL Loans Turned Small Dollar Consumer Finance on Its Head

Consumers' Receptive to New Ways to Buying and Paying for Purchases

The Backstory of BNPL

E-Commerce Growth Fueled Merchant Need for Differentiation and Competitive Advantages

BNPL Financing Upstreamed in E-Commerce to Larger Market

4. BNPL Financing in the U.S.

Forecasting Industry Growth

2021 a Year of Industry Acquisitions and Partnerships

Robust 23.2% CAGR Projected for 2021-2025

Summary of Rationale for Longer-Term 2020-2025 Projections

Key Growth Drivers

New Market Niches, New Player Strategies All Contribute to Growth

Consumers Receptive to BNP: Loans

Fintechs Leverage Consumer Payments to Build Customer Relationships

New Strategies from Traditional Financial Institutions

Key Competitive Challenges

Challenges Dictated by Player's Role in Payment Transaction

Payment Friction

Regulatory Oversight: BNPL Providers' Business Models Invite Scrutiny

Competition Pressures Prices

Uses of BNPL Installment Move from Large Ticket to Smaller Ticket Items

Consumers Avoid New Credit Card Accounts

5. The U.S. BNPL Customer

Survey Findings

Overall Usage and Key Cohorts

PayPal Credit Is Most Used BNPL Loan Provider

Recentness and Frequency of BNPL Loan Usage

BNPL Loans by Amount Borrowed

Platforms for Use of BNPL Services

Characteristics of BNPL Loan Usage

6. The U.S. BNPL Financing Merchant

Significant Benefits to Merchants

Consumers Demanding Product

Airlines

7. U.S. Dynamics: Traditional Players

U.S. Banks and Card Issuers Join BNPL Finance Market

U.S. Banks

Bank: Citizens Financial

Consortium: GreenSky Financial

Card Issuer: Citibank

Bank: Goldman Sachs

Card Issuer: JPMorgan Chase

Finance Company: Synchrony Financial

Card Networks Enter BNPL Finance Market

Industry Context

Visa

American Express

Mastercard

8. U.S. Dynamics: Fintechs

International Fintechs Drive Innovation in U.S. BNPL Finance

Fintechs Targeting Consumers With/Without Credit

Klarna

Largest BNPL Provider with Valuation of $45.6 Billion

Klarna's Market Performance Has Investors Clamoring to Give it $Millions

Klarna's U.S. Focus

Klarna Vibe Loyalty Program

Klarna Offers Consumers Three BNPL Financing Products

Klarna Reports that its Product Boosts Average Order Value by 68%

In-App Browser Lets Shoppers Use Klarna Anywhere on the Internet

PayPal Credit

Since 2008, PayPal Credit has Originated $50 Billion in BNPL Installment Loans

in BNPL Installment Loans Moving into New Regional Markets with BNPL Acquisitions

Marketing to Both Merchants and PayPal Users

PayPal Credit Introduces Pay in 4 to its Pay Later Roster

Pay in 4 was PayPal's Response to Competitors and its Merchant Demands

Affirm

Since 2016, Affirm has processed $15.0 billion for Merchants

for Merchants Investor Pop Took January 2021 IPO to $23.2 Billion

IPO to Affirm Began as a Payment Option for Subprime Consumers

Most Offers Are Through E-Commerce and an In-App Shopping Browser

Walmart Offers Affirm BNPL Loans at its 4,000 U.S. Stores

Amazon, Peloton and Affirm

Affirm's AI Lets it Approve 126% More Borrowers than Synchrony

Affirm at a Strategic Crossroads on Achieving Profitability

Afterpay

Afterpay Offers a Single, No-Interest Product

Its "Mall" of Afterpay Stores Is Available Online or Through Its App

Virtual Card Brings Afterpay into the Payments Options of Largest Retailers

Afterpay Showing Solid Growth in U.K.

Acquisition by Square for $29 Billion

Amazon

Amazon's BNPL Options

Loan Details

Sezzle

Sezzle Built Key Partnerships in 2020 and 2021

Sezzle's Spiel: 4 Interest-free Payments Over 6 Weeks

In 2 Years, Sezzle Grew from 1 Million Customers to 2.9 Million Customers

Sezzle Enters Contract with Target and Introduces a Loyalty Program

New BNPL Features

BNPL Product Extension with Ally Financial for Purchases up to $40,000

Surging Growth

Sezzle's IPO Captures Aussie Investors' Enthusiasm for BNPL Finance

9. International Market Dynamics

Global Snapshot

Overview

Latin America

China

Western Europe

National Debt and Payment Preferences

BNPL Is Growing Twice as Fast as Credit Cards

BNPL Growth Is Fueled by Consumers' Desire for Payment Choices

Having Payment Options Informs U.K. Consumers' Choice of Merchants

Europeans Use Wide Range of E-Commerce Payment Options

Finally, Germany Moving to Credit Cards and BNPL Finance

Benefits from E-Commerce and Highly Developed BNPL Tech

Brazil

Largest Latin American Marketplace

Robust Installment Loan Ecosystem

Consumer Financial Services Growing

More Internet and More Smartphones

Previously, Consumers Left Stack of Postdated Checks as Installments

Brazilian Retailers Advertised Installment Price, Not Full Retail Price

Installments Used in 80% of Brazilian E-Commerce Purchases

In Other Markets, Fintechs Collect Shopper Payments

Biggest E-commerce Categories Are Electronics and Travel

Daunting Import Tariffs Act to Depress E-Commerce Volumes

Mexico

Mexico's E-Commerce Value More than Doubled Between 2014 and 2019

E-Commerce Value More than Doubled Between 2014 and 2019 Debit Cards Are Not Authorized for Digital Commerce

Country's Largest C-Store Lets Consumers Buy Online and Pay Cash In-Store

Market Solution Still Needed for Paying in Cash Installment for E-Commerce

China's High Level of Mobile commerce

High Level of Mobile commerce Tighter Regulations Tamper Chinese BNPL

China , and the Countries It Invests In, Are Most Advanced BNPL Finance Markets

, and the Countries It Invests In, Are Most Advanced BNPL Finance Markets Tencent

Alibaba

Leveraging Chinese Tourists to Enter New Markets

Trade Wars Are Thwarting Plans

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/peob4d



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

