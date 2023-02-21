United States and United Kingdom Urban Mobility Consumer Report 2022: Key Findings, Attitudes & Future Outlook - Public Transport and Private Vehicles Split

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Urban Mobility Survey 2022 - UK & US: Key Findings, Consumer Attitudes & Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest survey, The Urban Mobility Survey 2022 - UK & US: Key Findings, Consumer Attitudes & Future Outlook, provides unique insights into the urban mobility market, including consumer usage of alternative fuelled vehicles,



MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) solutions and public transport. This report provides key strategic recommendations for industry stakeholders, including MaaS vendors, public transport providers and vehicle manufacturers, based on existing consumer attitudes and usage.



The research also explores barriers to entry and market drivers for alternative fuelled vehicles and MaaS solutions, including key indicators for future market adoption.



This research suite includes:

Survey Takeaways & Analyst Commentary (PDF)

Survey Excel & Questionnaire (Excel)

Key Features

Market Overview: Key takeaways on consumer attitudes to public transport, MaaS services and alternative fuelled vehicles, and what they mean for the urban mobility market.

Industry Summary: A market introduction to three key concepts: MaaS, electric vehicles and hydrogen vehicles. Definitions are provided to aid reader understanding.

Consumer Attitudes to Public Transport: A snapshot of current public transport usage and consumer spend on public transport across the UK and the US, aligned with market analysis and strategic recommendations for transport providers. Also included is an assessment of market drivers and limitations for public transport.

Consumer Attitudes to MaaS Solutions: An assessment of current MaaS adoption across the UK and the US; highlighting existing consumer awareness and expenditure. The report also evaluates future market opportunities in terms of potential MaaS users, exploring barriers to entry and drivers for MaaS solutions.

Consumer Attitudes to Private Vehicles: An analysis of current private vehicle usage in the UK and the US, including adoption of electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles in both markets. Also included are key takeaways on consumer attitudes to electric and hydrogen vehicles, aligned with strategic recommendations for vehicle manufacturers.

Key Questions Answered

Do consumers have an awareness of MaaS and its principles?

What are the main market drivers and limitations for MaaS usage?

Which MaaS solutions are most popular amongst urban residents?

How much are consumers willing to pay for the use of MaaS applications?

What impact will the implementation of MaaS solutions have on public transport and private vehicle usage?

What barriers to entry do MaaS vendors face when addressing the UK & US markets?

Which type of vehicles are most popular amongst participants?

What type of attitudes do consumers hold towards electric and hydrogen vehicles?

How does adoption of electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles compare between the UK and the US?

How can manufacturers capitalise on the growth of electric vehicle adoption across the UK and the US?

The accompanying Excel includes all the survey questions, responses and demographic breakdowns in tabular form.



The Excel suite includes:

Gender splits

Age splits: 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64, 65+

Public transport and private vehicles split

Companies Mentioned

Acura

Arriva

Audi

BMW

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Citymapper

Cowlines

Ferrari

FirstGroup

Ford

General Motors

GMC

Go-Ahead

goroo

HERE

Honda

Hyundai

Jeep

Lexus

Lyft

Mercedes Benz

Mobilleo

Moovit

National Express

Porsche

Riversimple

Rome2rio

Seat

SkedGo

Stagecoach Group

Tesla

Toyota

Trainline

Transit

Uber

Volkswagen

Whim

