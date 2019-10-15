United States Appraisals Launches Appraisal Modernization Program - A.M.P.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Appraisals today announced the launch of its Appraisal Modernization Program (A.M.P.), providing lenders access to the changing landscape of valuation products, including bifurcated appraisals.

The new program is up and running nationwide, and United States Appraisals is already delivering thousands of appraisals monthly to lenders by leveraging innovative mobile apps and other crucial technologies while also incorporating new valuation products.

"Bifurcated appraisals are a part of the future of this industry," said Rick Garrie, Chief Valuations Officer of United States Appraisals. "There is so much potential to improve both the speed and the accuracy of appraisals with this new approach. We are committed to being at the forefront of Appraisal Modernization."

"Our aim is to incorporate more technology and standardization in the process of collecting intelligence on properties, and to provide the best possible experience for both the users and the providers of the next generation of appraisals," said Aaron Fowler, CEO.

Fowler added that appraisers will remain a critical element in providing quality service to its investors and lenders. However, he noted, the shortage of skilled and experienced appraisers is driving a need for innovation. "We are seeking creative ways to supplement the expertise of our most valued appraiser-partners with additional resources to gather first-hand data on target properties."

Those interested in learning more about United States Appraisals' Appraisal Modernization Program should visit http://info.unitedstatesappraisals.com/amp

About United States Appraisals

Centrally headquartered in the Kansas City area, United States Appraisals provides professional appraisal management services in all 50 states. Our management team has over 120 years of combined mortgage and residential real estate experience, ensuring each appraisal is completed with the highest level of quality. With intense focus on customized personal service, our cutting-edge online tracking system manages every appraisal order from start to finish. United States Appraisals delivers much-needed confidence to the valuation process. For more information, visit http://www.unitedstatesappraisals.com.

