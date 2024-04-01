United States Architecture, Engineering, & Construction (AEC) Firms Compensation Data Platform

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 United States Compensation Data Platform of Architecture, Engineering, & Construction (AEC) Firms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Compensation Data contains data gathered after January 2023 and is designed to help firms evaluate how salaries have changed during the first half of 2023.

Get access to salary information on nearly every job role at engineering, architecture, and environmental firms. Statistics are broken down by firm staff size and region of office for more accurate benchmarking and comparisons. Job descriptions and average years of experience are included for all titles in the survey.

This data will help you:

Compare your staff's salaries to those in firms just like your own

Find out salary ranges for every type and level of position

See how salaries change as firms grow in size to help you prepare for your own firm's future

Evaluate salaries on a regional basis

What to Expect

Streamlined data review and analysis made effortless, eliminating the need to navigate a static 150+ page PDF document.

Instant access to updated compensation data sourced from firms over the last 6 months.

Interactive benchmarking tools that provide a side-by-side comparison of your firm's performance against industry standards.

Exciting additions to the compensation data! Explore overtime data, bonus data, years of experience, base salary, and much more.

