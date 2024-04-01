United States Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms Benchmarking Package 2023: Financial Performance, Valuation, and Total Compensation Benchmarking

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 VIP Bundle (Value, Income, Profit) of Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms (All U.S. regions)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has carefully curated this suite to provide you with a holistic understanding of your firm's performance, compensation structure, and valuation in the industry.

By combining these three powerful resources, you'll have a complete toolkit to elevate your firm's performance, enhance your compensation strategies, and make informed financial decisions. Empower your leadership team with data-backed insights and stay ahead of the competition in an ever-evolving industry.

The VIP Bundle includes:

The 2023 Financial Performance Benchmarking Package

The 2023 Valuation Benchmarking Package

The 2023 Total Compensation Benchmarking Tool

The 2023 Financial Performance Benchmarking Package includes:

Key financial statistics. This chapter includes net service revenue and profitability measures, labor multipliers, turnover rates, professional/technical to administrative staff ratios, and so much more. In addition to detailed breakdowns of all the data by firm type, staff size, region of headquarters, growth rate, and client base, we've also included seven years of trend data.

This chapter includes net service revenue and profitability measures, labor multipliers, turnover rates, professional/technical to administrative staff ratios, and so much more. In addition to detailed breakdowns of all the data by firm type, staff size, region of headquarters, growth rate, and client base, we've also included seven years of trend data. Personnel costs. Five major types of personnel costs: payroll taxes, vacation, holiday & sick leave, group insurance, pension, profit sharing & 401(k) plans, and bonuses, are measured against standard benchmarks. Five year historic data is also included for trend analysis. This section also includes data on workers' compensation premiums and claims.

Five major types of personnel costs: payroll taxes, vacation, holiday & sick leave, group insurance, pension, profit sharing & 401(k) plans, and bonuses, are measured against standard benchmarks. Five year historic data is also included for trend analysis. This section also includes data on workers' compensation premiums and claims. Other financial statistics. In addition to all the above information, additional topics- everything from financial software applications to cash flow reports and professional liability insurance.

The 2023 Valuation Benchmarking Package combines the analyst's traditional valuation report with a comprehensive Excel-based tool for firm leaders to make real-time decisions to impact firm value.

The 2023 Valuation Benchmarking Package includes:

The exclusive Z-Formulas quickly calculate how much your firm is worth. Simply input seven factors: staff size, net revenue, backlog, EBITDA, profit, book value, and interest bearing debt, for a rough value for any industry firm.

Over 120 case studies can be used to make reliable comparisons of value between your firm and others in the industry

See how growth rate, staff size, firm age, and other factors affect firm value

A chapter on valuation practices and ways to enhance value for AEC industry firms.

The 2023 Total Compensation Package includes:

The 2023 Total Compensation Benchmarking Tool is the most up-to-date and comprehensive compensation tool for the AEC industry. Based on data from hundreds of AEC firms across the U.S., this tool is the new standard for firm leaders and human resources directors looking to benchmark their staff's base compensation, bonus as a percentage of base pay, total compensation, hours worked and overtime eligibility, and more!

The Benchmarking Tool will help you:

Compare your staff's compensation to those in firms just like your own

Find out what the normal compensation range is for every type and level of position in an AEC firm

See how salaries change as firms grow in size and help you prepare for your own firm's future

Evaluate total compensation on a state-by-state and regional basis

If you have offices in more than one state, see where employees are earning the most - and the least

