United States Army and SIG SAUER Recognize Army's Anniversary with Commemorative Firearms

During a ceremony at the Pentagon, SIG SAUER presented '1775' SIG firearms to the Secretary of the Army and leadership

NEWINGTON, N.H., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the United States Army's 250th anniversary, SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition, presented the Secretary of the Army and the Sergeant Major of the Army with commemorative SIG SAUER M17 pistols.

The attendees at the June 10 ceremony, held at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., included:

The SIG SAUER team present commemorative firearms to the United States Army leadership at the Pentagon recognizing the Army's anniversary.

Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer

SIG SAUER SVP and Chief Government Affairs Officer Bobby Cox

SIG SAUER Defense Strategies Group Director of Strategic Accounts Phil Aufiero

"It is one of our highest honors to design, build, and deliver our products for the United States Army," said Bobby Cox of SIG SAUER and a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel. "For more than 250 years, the United States Army has defended our nation and land. It is important to come together and take a moment to show our gratitude to the servicemen and women who wear the uniform and protect us, and that was the focus of the ceremony at the Pentagon."

June 14 is the anniversary of the Army's creation, with last year marking the historic 250th milestone. The United States Army 250th Anniversary Commemorative Edition of the SIG SAUER M17, the official sidearm of America's armed forces, was designed and manufactured with a strictly limited small batch production, making it a rare and highly collectible tribute to U.S. military service. The commemorative pistol is chambered in 9mm and features a 4.7-inch barrel within a full-size frame, delivering exceptional balance, shootability, and reliability whether it is displayed as a collector's piece or fired on the range. A similar model is carried at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery.

A distinguishing feature is its high polish DLC-coated stainless steel slide with high polish gold controls and a mirror-like finish. The slide assembly, which denotes "Est. 1775" in remembrance of the Army's creation, adheres to the Modular Handgun System specifications and incorporates a single-screw removable rear night sight plate, providing seamless compatibility with modern optics.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote-controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER Inc. has evolved and thrived by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit sigsauer.com.

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.