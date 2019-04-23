United States Army Expands Partnership with Blackboard to Provide an Adaptive and Agile Learning Environment for Service Members

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard announced today that it is expanding its partnership with the United States Army, leveraging the company's unparalleled teaching and learning edtech platform. Through the expanded partnership, the U.S. Army will utilize core components of Blackboard's edtech platform, including Blackboard Learn, Blackboard Collaborate and mobile solutions, to support educating over 350,000 service members.

Blackboard is a long-standing partner of the U.S. Army, offering a rich, collaborative learning experience for all soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, National Guard and Reservists. Blackboard supports the readiness goal of the U.S. Army and plays a central role in developing the next generation of leaders. The expanded partnership benefits from the investments Blackboard has made in its edtech platform such as advanced collaboration, assessment and accreditation, and cloud security including FedRAMP.

"We are proud that the U.S. Army has expanded its partnership with us to deliver an adaptive and agile learning environment for service members," said Mark Gruzin, President of Global Markets at Blackboard. "Blackboard is proud and humbled to provide mission enablement to hundreds of thousands of service members. We look forward to continuing to support them in achieving their life-long learning and mission-centric goals."

The expansion directly supports the U.S. Army's Lifelong Learning Program (LLP). The LLP was created to meet the TRADOC Commander's guidance for an adaptive, agile learning environment by providing learners access to blended (offline and online) learning capabilities, enabling their continued learning even when away from the schoolhouse setting. The program meets the U.S. Army School Commandants' needs and the needs of the Operational Commander with an on-demand reach-back and push-forward capability, bridging the gap between the three learning domains: resident, operational, and self-development.

Blackboard will support over 45 different programs for the Army Management Staff College at Fort Leavenworth and the SGT Major's Academy at Fort Bliss. The technology will be deployed both on-premise and in the cloud, a unique feature only available through Blackboard's multiple deployment options. In addition, Blackboard will assist the U.S. Army with building accreditation and assessment solutions, as well as leveraging real-time virtual classroom collaboration through Blackboard Collaborate and on mobile. Blackboard Learn will be used to facilitate instruction by providing a system to create, store, manage and deliver training content, as well as the capability to quickly develop and deploy content and curriculum.

"Blackboard has been a great partner in helping us educate and train hundreds of thousands of soldiers around the world," said Helen Remily, Director of The United States Army Distributed Learning Program. "Blackboard has an unmatched understanding of our unique needs and continues to provide Army learning institutions with advanced capabilities in multiple formats to support both common core training and professional military education."

