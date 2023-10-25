United States Assisted Living Facilities Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Silver Tide Influence - US Assisted Living Facilities Ride the Age Wave

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Oct, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Assisted Living Facilities Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Assisted Living Facilities Market was valued at $97.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $133.42 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.35% 

The US Assisted Living Facilities market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several factors including the increasing number of baby boomers, a rising aging population, higher healthcare expenditure, and a growing preference for independent living. The market is currently characterized by substantial activity, with a promising outlook for the future.

As of 2022, the dominant segment in the assisted living facilities market was women, accounting for an impressive 71.70% occupancy rate. This segment is anticipated to maintain its growth momentum, with a projected CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. Women tend to outlive men and exhibit a higher inclination towards utilizing healthcare services.

Furthermore, older adults aged 85 years and above constituted a significant portion, contributing to 52.37% of assisted living facilities in 2022. This demographic is expected to continue driving market growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period, as they often require more comprehensive assistance and quality care.

Chain-affiliated ownership also played a pivotal role in the market, dominating with a 55.29% share in 2022. This segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% as larger organizations maintain their presence, attracting older individuals seeking these communities.

Geographically, the Western region emerged as the market leader, commanding 41.12% of the market share in 2022. This region is poised for continued growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. The Western region has witnessed a significant increase in the percentage of the elderly population, contributing to its dominance.

The comprehensive market study covers the US Assisted Living Facilities market for 2023-2028, providing insights into market dynamics, growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers a thorough analysis of both demand and supply aspects of the market and profiles leading companies and key players operating in the industry.

VENDORS LIST

  • AlerisLife
  • Atria Senior Living
  • Brookdale Senior Living
  • Enlivant Living
  • Aegis Living
  • ALG Senior Living
  • Allegro
  • Arbor Company
  • Avidor Living
  • Avista Senior Living
  • Brightview Senior Living
  • Sonida Senior Living
  • Civitas Senior Living
  • CenturyPark Associates
  • Clearwater Living
  • Crescent Senior Living
  • Discovery Senior Living
  • Eddy Senior Living
  • Embassy Healthcare Services
  • Erickson Senior Living
  • Frontier Management
  • Gardant Management Solutions
  • Genesis Healthcare
  • Integral Senior Living
  • Kisco Senior Living
  • Leisure Care
  • Life Care Services
  • MBS Senior Living
  • Meridian Senior Living
  • Merrill Garden
  • Northbridge Companies
  • Northstar Senior Living
  • Oakmont Senior Living
  • Pathway to Living
  • Pegasus Senior Living
  • Pinnacle Senior Living
  • Prestige Care
  • Senior Lifestyle
  • Senior Resource Group
  • Sinceri Senior Living
  • Spring Arbor Senior Living
  • Sunrise Senior Living
  • Trilogy Health Services
  • Vi Living
  • Waltonwood Senior Living
  • Watermark Retirement Communities
  • Americare Senior Living
  • Benchmark Senior Living
  • Belmont Village
  • Pacifica Senior Living

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Assisted Living Facilities Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST

By Ownership

  • Chain Affiliated
  • Independent Owned

By Age Group

  • Aged 60-74
  • Aged 75-84
  • Aged 85 & Above

By Gender

  • Men
  • Women

By Geography

  • West
  • South
  • Mid-West
  • Northeast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw5mq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Data Center Rack Market Outlook 2023-2028 - Open Rack Architecture Gains Traction for Cost Savings and Interoperability

Global Data Center Rack Market Outlook 2023-2028 - Open Rack Architecture Gains Traction for Cost Savings and Interoperability

The "Global Data Center Rack Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data...
Qatar Elevators and Escalators Market Report 2023-2029: Investment-Friendly Policies Attract Foreign Property Investments, Infrastructure Projects within Qatar National Vision 2030 Drives Growth

Qatar Elevators and Escalators Market Report 2023-2029: Investment-Friendly Policies Attract Foreign Property Investments, Infrastructure Projects within Qatar National Vision 2030 Drives Growth

The "Qatar Elevators and Escalators Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Qatar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Senior Citizens

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.