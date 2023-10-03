United States ATV Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: ATV Manufacturers Face Headwinds as Consumer Sentiment and Supply Chain Woes Impact the Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ATV Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

Industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 2.2% over the past five years and is expected to total $4.9 billion in 2023, when revenue will drop by an estimated 1.0% and profit will dip to 3.9%.

ATV manufacturers have encountered challenges in recent times. While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to an uptick in leisure and sports activities, a decline in consumer confidence resulted in reduced purchases of high-value items.

Furthermore, rising interest rates, implemented to combat inflation, have discouraged consumers from making substantial expenditures, particularly those often financed through credit. Compounding these issues, supply chain disruptions have caused input costs for ATV manufacturers to escalate, impacting their profitability.

This industry is primarily engaged in the production of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and the associated components. ATVs are four-wheeled vehicles characterized by wide, deeply-treaded tires, designed to navigate a variety of terrains and conditions. They find utility in both recreational and practical applications.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • Polaris Inc.
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd
  • Deere & Co
  • Textron Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83la5a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

